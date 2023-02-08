BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale.
The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate.
The OBT, as the tavern was known, will continue as a bar, based on the proposed terms of sale.
The site near the Monocacy Creek and Route 378 has long been used for brewing and serving beer. The John Schilling Brewery operated there from 1856 to 1870, according to oldbreweries.com. Later, Uhl's Brewery made beer and cream ale at Union Boulevard and Monocacy Street.
For many years, the OBT was a hangout for city workers, journalists, Moravian University students and downtown residents.
"Liquor license will NOT be sold separately," according to the listing.
The OBT building was constructed in 1890, the ad says, and includes a parking lot.
"Real estate is sold 'as is' with buyer being responsible for all municipal, state and city inspections," and "seller will make no repairs," the ad says.
The current status of the business is not known. The last OBT Facebook post said it would be open Christmas Eve. The bar's telephone number has been disconnected.
The last sale of the property was in 2007, when John and Theresa Collins sold it for $200,000 to a limited liability corporation known as OBT Realty. If sold for the asking price of $975,000, the property would have increased almost five-fold in value.
In 2020, the Old Brewery Tavern received a $15,000 pandemic-relief grant from Northampton County. That money came from federal COVID-19 aid that the county distributed to small businesses.