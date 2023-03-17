HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. — One of the country's largest home discount retailers is celebrating its regional expansion in Bucks County.
Big Lots, with more than 1,425 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform featuring expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, will host a grand opening of its newest store at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, on Saturday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m.
The 31,313-square-foot store, between Aldi and Dollar Tree in the County Line Plaza, will occupy a renovated space that previously housed VF Outlet.
Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store's grand opening as well as scratch-off cards — worth up to $250 off a single purchase — given to the first 100 customers each day. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend.
Big Lots stores are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
"We are thrilled to open our new Big Lots store in the Souderton community," said Margaret Welsh, Big Lots' greater Philadelphia area district manager. "We've put significant thought into the layout, design and presentation of this space to create the best possible experience for shoppers. Whether they're curious to try our deals for the first time or have been a loyal customer for years, we hope this new location will bring excitement to the community and look forward to welcoming all who stop by during our grand opening weekend to meet our friendly associates and explore the store."
Big Lots, which has a mission to help people "live big and save lots," traces its origins to 1967, when Sol Shenk founded Consolidated International, Inc. — the company that is now Big Lots.
Shenk enjoyed making "crazy closeout deals," especially on auto parts and vehicles, according to Big Lots' website.
In 1970, the company began operating as Consolidated International before launching the Odd Lots/Big Lots closeout chain in 1982. Over the years, the chain expanded to include stores doing business as Big Lots, Odd Lots, Mac Frugal's Bargains * Closeouts, and Pic 'N' Save.
In 2001, the store names and company identity were converted to a single national brand: Big Lots.
"From our closeout store roots to our entrance into discount retailing, our core purpose of helping people save money on all kinds of products has stayed the same," a message on Big Lots' website reads. "But the needs of our customers have expanded dramatically. Today we offer an extensive assortment of brand-name items and quality products, including food, furniture, seasonal items, electronics and accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts."
Ohio-based Big Lots Inc., traded on the New York Stock Exchange, earlier this month reported a net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 that ended Jan. 28.
This result includes a net after-tax charge of $4.4 million, or $0.15 per share, associated with the net impact of store asset impairment charges and a gain on the sale of real estate and related expenses.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $1.543 billion, a 10.9% decrease compared to $1.732 billion for the same period last year.
In the earnings report, Big Lots president and CEO Bruce Thorn stated, "Despite the extremely difficult consumer environment throughout 2022, we've taken action to strengthen and transform our business model. Against that backdrop, we made sequential progress to improve our margins, tightly manage expenses, and right-size our inventories over the last few quarters.
"Even though our furniture business was adversely impacted by the unexpected closure of our largest vendor, we were able to deliver fourth quarter sales and gross margins that were in line with guidance."