TATAMY, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley baker known for crafting artisanal breads such as jalapeno cheddar, parmesan basil and rosemary asiago is bidding farewell to the baking world.
Matthew Robles, owner of Matty’s Marvelous Makery at 13 Bushkill St. in Tatamy, Northampton County, is planning to end business operations later this summer.
Matty’s Marvelous Makery has been supplying foodies with freshly baked breads, scones and cookies for nearly seven years. Made-from-scratch spinach dip and balsamic bruschetta are also popular picks.
“All of you have supported me through good times and bad, and I am so grateful for your help in making my dream a reality,” Robles posted Friday on Matty’s Marvelous Makery’s Facebook page.
“That is why it is so bittersweet (no pun intended) to share this news with you. I have decided it is time to start a new chapter in my life, so I have accepted a job offer outside of the food industry. Because of this, August will be the last month I will be in business.”
Matty’s Marvelous Makery opened in Tatamy in late 2018, and before that, Robles was operating the business out of a shared commercial kitchen on Northampton Street in downtown Easton.
Offerings, including breads such as cherry walnut, sourdough rye and toasted sesame, have grown in popularity, with Robles also distributing them to Easton Public Market’s Highmark Farmstand along with regional cafes, markets and other businesses.
“Thank you again for being the best customers, clients, friends, and family a person could have, and for truly making this a dream come true,” the online post concluded.
As of Monday morning, the Facebook announcement had garnered more than 200 reactions and over 100 comments, primarily from customers extending warm wishes to Robles.
“Congratulations on your new chapter!” one person wrote. “But you and your breads will be missed very much. Unique products, and so delicious!”
“Best of luck on new venture!” another person commented. “The breads and dips will be missed by many. Will need to make a few trips in August that’s for sure!”