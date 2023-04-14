While retail has entered a slump nationwide, Berks County-based Boscov's is expanding.
"We don't have to worry about what the stock market thinks. There are companies that go ahead and do silly things just to look good to the market," said Vice Chairman and CEO, Jim Boscov. He's the third generation to run the privately-owned billion-dollar business.
Boscov says its size is an advantage, with a focus on lower prices but more volume.
"In many locations, we do double the traffic," Boscov said. "I've always been taught that a good deal is when everybody walks away from the table happy."
He gave us a tour of the Palmer Park Mall store, which is gearing up for the VIP days sale event this weekend, with vendors offering in-person demonstrations of home products with deep discounts.
"It's really one-stop shopping," Boscov said. "You want to make sure your place, that people can find whatever they want."
The discounts will be available at all Boscov's.
It's a formula that Mr. Boscov thinks will keep the sales strong despite the effects of inflation. U.S. retail sales for March were down 1% compared to February.
"There's no question that people are very concerned about making their dollar go farther," Boscov said. "I think that's good for us because people understand they're going to get a better value at Boscov's than anywhere else."
So far, the strategy appears to be working, with the company gearing up to open its 50th store in West Virginia and continuing a trend of opening one store a year.
"I think we'll continue to do just what we've been doing," Boscov said. "It's been a formula that's allowed us to work in, to expand."