EASTON, Pa. - The West Ward Market in Easton is much more than just a crucial source of fresh food in a spot known as a food desert.
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, strawberries and more: it tastes like summer's coming, even if the cold, wet Wednesday didn't feel like it is.
"We love coming," Kelly Ferrari, visiting the market with her family, said. "As you can see, we gather around. It brings the community together."
The West Ward Market in Easton, back for its second year, is working to fix food insecurity in the neighborhood, offering up economically accessible products.
"We do accept SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," Megan McBride, director of the Easton Market District, said.
McBride says the market matches purchases up to $10 with food bucks, which are good for fruits and vegetables.
The market brings fresh, hyper-local foods and other products to the heart of the neighborhood, so people can have easy access during the week.
"West Ward definitely has been a food desert for a while," Tony Klapatch, from Forks Township, said. "It's honestly done a great job, really bringing local produce and foods to the neighborhood."
"The West Ward is a small area of Easton, it's only a square mile, but it's not very walkable," Tanya Ruiz, who manages the West Ward Community Initiative, said. "So yes, there are grocery stores that are a mile away, but we have a diverse population that can't always walk."
This year, the market is hosting 11 vendors. McBride says many of them are from very close by.
"A hyper-local farm from Williams Township, just a couple miles from here," she said.
Even duck and quail eggs can be found at the market.
"Fresh eggs," McBride said. "Amazing prices on the eggs."
There's also a mobile veggie van, where prices are on a sliding scale, based on income.
Products like totes, candles, plants and flowers can also be purchased.
Meanwhile, local food vendors and trucks sell hot meals. McBride says Big Papa's, which has a food truck at the market, is located right in the West Ward.
"That's one of our goals, to try to support West Ward businesses," she said.
McBride says a new addition this year is the wine. Klapatch bought a peach wine slushie from Easton Wine Project.
"It's great," he said.
The market even remembers your fluffy friends, selling products like dog treats.
"You can shop the market and get your dog's nails clipped while you're here," McBride said.
But the West Ward Market is so much more than all that.
"It's instrumental to our community and our neighborhood wellbeing," Ruiz said.
The market partners with numerous outreach programs. Organizers say Community Bike Works will hold a ride from the market every week, starting in a few weeks. The ride is for kids and adults.
The YMCA will also hold field games and other weekly activities for kids.
"We have Push Ahead, which is a skateboarding program," Ruiz said.
Each week, Easton Garden Works will also hold an activity for children:
"They do milk container gardens," McBride said, "so you can grow tomato plants out of a milk crate, they're going to be doing canning demonstrations, they're going to be showing how you can make fruit pops with locally grown fruit."
Lafayette College students will also come to the market to educate kids on the "power of produce."
Organizers say education is key, since the market is just in front of Paxinosa Elementary School.
"Paxinosa Elementary is the biggest elementary school of the district with over 600 kids," Ruiz said. "So, we have a great way here to be able to connect to the youth and really provide that education from the ground up."
Officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon to a fresher future.
"The market really serves as a bigger piece of the puzzle here," Ruiz said. "I really do think the market is just one of those pieces of the puzzle that will make people come and want to stay here."
"The residents deserve a city they're proud of," Easton Mayor Sal Panto said. "And I think we're creating that."
Organizers say almost every Wednesday, there will be live music playing, and if not, the event will be DJ'd. Anyone interested in providing live music can apply on the website.
Those interested in being a vendor or outreach programs wishing to partner with the initiative can head to that same website.
The market can be found in the West Ward on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., through September 27.