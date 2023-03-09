HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - The Raven's Nest, an Upper Bucks County tavern where drinks were poured and secrets spilled before America was born, is available for $1.25 million.
"It's one of the longest-running taverns in existence," said Carle Robbins, of Addison Wolfe Real Estate, New Hope, on Wednesday. "The building has been run as a tavern since 1750."
Among its patrons, Robbins said, were the "Doan Boys," also known as the Plumstead Cowboys. The Doans were raised as Quakers but became outlaws during the Revolutionary era, when they remained loyal to the British. Their exploits reportedly included horse theft, robbery and spying for the Redcoats.
The Haycock Township's bars' regulars are a more loyal bunch now. Robbins said owner Al Pray loves the business but is ready to move on after 35 years at the 625 Old Bethlehem Road bar and restaurant.
"It's a turnkey operation," Robbins said, ready for a new owner. With a large apartment on the second floor, he said it is ideal for an owner/occupant. With the property comes a liquor and gaming license, and a permit for live entertainment.
The Raven's Nest has a grill behind the bar, but also a full professional kitchen. With the bar come architectural plans for expansion.
The sale includes two plots of land, an art studio and an outbuilding. The total property is a little over eight acres, with about 80 parking spaces.
"There are a lot of possibilities with this property," Robbins said. The zoning is for Village Central, and the property is near Lake Nockamixon and Lake Towhee, a couple miles east of Quakertown.