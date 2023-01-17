WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley.
Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road.
The eatery, featuring the chain's signature red-and-white tile aesthetic, is under development in an end unit of the Whitehall Plaza, at MacArthur Road and Schadt Avenue.
The shopping center has undergone renovations in recent months, and the restaurant chain is moving into a subdivided space that previously housed other retailers, including office supplies chain Staples, which relocated to the Whitehall Square down the road, and seasonal tenant Halloween City.
A Five Guys spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking more information on the Whitehall location, but job postings for shift lead, shift manager and restaurant manager are listed on its website.
"Shift Leaders provide support and resources that help keep our restaurants operating every day," reads one of the postings. "We're a group of people passionate about the food we serve, who we are as a company and how we work as a team. And most importantly we like to have fun!"
Five Guys, based in Lorton, Va., is known for its freshly prepared burgers that can be customized with free and unlimited toppings, including lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeno peppers, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, relish and barbecue and hot sauces, among others.
The chain uses only fresh ground beef, and there are no freezers at restaurants, just coolers.
The company, which also sells milkshakes, hot dogs and fresh BLT, veggie and grilled cheese sandwiches, got its start in 1986 when Jerry and Janie Murrell offered sage advice to three of their sons: “Start a business or go to college,” according to the chain's website.
The business route prevailed and the Murrell family opened a carry-out burger joint - serving hand-formed, cooked-to-order burgers and fresh-cut fries - in Arlington, Va.
During the 1980s and 1990s, the Murrell family fine-tuned their simple concept, making Five Guys a go-to destination for fresh, juicy burgers with all of the toppings you could stuff between fresh-baked buns.
Two more brothers joined the team and as the family grew, so did the business. Four additional restaurants were opened in the Washington, D.C. metro area to accommodate the growing clientele, and in 2003, Jerry, Janie and their "five guys" began offering franchise opportunities. More than 300 units were sold in less than 18 months.
Today, more than 30 years after the first Five Guys restaurant opened, there are more than 1,700 locations worldwide, including about a dozen regional outposts in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Berks and Bucks counties. Another 1,500 units are in development, according to the company's website.
In Whitehall, Five Guys will join a variety of other Whitehall Plaza tenants, including Saladworks, China Hut, Pizza Hut, Philly Pretzel Factory, HNL Lab Medicine and FedEx Office. A Tobacco 2Go shop, selling cigars, CBD, vaping accessories and more, also is coming soon to the plaza.