BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A longstanding west Bethlehem restaurant that changed hands last year has ended operations, and a new dining concept is in the works.
Physical changes to the property, including construction of a two-story addition containing six multi-family dwellings, are also being proposed.
The Mint Gastropub, at 1223 W. Broad St., has permanently closed, according to a message posted Tuesday morning on the business’ Facebook page.
Retro Burger, offering burgers, beer, shakes and more, is expected to open in the coming weeks.
Gift cards will be honored “with no expiration,” according to the post.
“We are sad and sorry to say we’ve ended The Mint Gastropub chapter,” the message reads. “We thank everyone for your ongoing support and are hopeful you will visit the new concept.”
Husband and wife Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service restaurants on downtown Bethlehem's Main Street, last summer took over operations of The Mint.
The Lower Saucon Township couple spent the next few months updating the restaurant's look and menu before unveiling the changes to the public at its Nov. 17 reopening.
Known for its creative food and drink menus, The Mint originally opened in 2011 in a former Bank of America building.
Original owner Domenic Lombardo followed in the footsteps of his father, Stefano Lombardo, owner of the landmark Stefano's Restaurant on Linden Street in Bethlehem.
An announcement of The Mint's changes originally came via a note on the restaurant's door in June 2022.
"This move will ensure continued establishment here on the west side as well as growth and the ability to offer more hours and services in the future," the note read. "We can't show enough gratitude for the last eleven years and we are very excited for what's ahead."
Domenic served as an advisor during The Mint’s transition, guiding the Paredeses on the intricacies of the menu and business operations overall.
Ultimately, the Paredeses kept many of the restaurant's most popular dishes, including the Bank Burger, cheese stix and chicken tacos, as they wanted to maintain the business' integrity as an American-style gastropub known for high-quality comfort food.
They also retained The Mint's mac-and-cheese section, which became a hallmark of the menu over the years, and added a few new varieties to the mix like truffle and crab mac and cheese.
"We wanted to honor [Domenic's] cool menu,” Cara said shortly after the restaurant’s reopening.
Some other new features included "shareables" such as crispy pierogies with caramelized onions, "dips & chips" such as nachos (ground beef or vegan) and pretzels with beer cheese; "hand-helds" such as an Asian chicken wrap and a West Broad cheesesteak; and "big plates" such as chicken and biscuits (crispy chicken, biscuits and homemade gravy with mashed cheesy cauliflower).
In addition to updating the menu, the Paredeses also gave the restaurant a facelift by painting the facade black and green and upgrading the interior to include new lighting, wall paint, reupholstered furniture and more.
On Tuesday, Cara said that she and her husband are the building landlords, but "a new management owner is taking over with Retro Burger."
Other changes are also being proposed for the west Bethlehem property.
The Bethlehem City Planning Commission on Thursday is set to review a sketch plan of a proposal to remove the building’s former drive-thru and construct a two-story, elevated addition containing six multi-family dwellings (four two-bedroom and two two-bedroom units), according to the meeting agenda.
The proposal also includes a rooftop, 40-seat seasonal dining area above the one-story existing structure and a rooftop amenity space above the proposed addition.
The parcel, which contains 30 existing parking spaces, measures 165 feet along West Broad Street and 150 feet along 12th Avenue for a total of .568 acres, or 24,750 square feet, according to the agenda.