BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A bistro opening soon in downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history.
Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January or early February at 22 W. Broad St., co-owner Alex Vasquez said.
The full-service eatery's dining room, with seating for around 110 customers, will showcase framed photos of Bethlehem's SteelStacks campus along with other prominent city scenes.
"We really wanted to honor the city's history," Vasquez said. "So, we put the SteelStacks in our logo, and we also had a photographer snap some really great shots."
Steel City Bistro's menu will incorporate popular dishes from a variety of cultures, including Italian favorites such as lasagna and Spanish staples such as empanadas.
Other highlights will include appetizers such as fried shrimp, calamari and loaded French fries; wraps such as tuna, turkey and chicken Caesar; burgers and sandwiches such as chicken parmesan, California cheeseburgers and grilled or fried chicken sandwiches; and made-on-premises desserts such as cannnolis, cheesecake, carrot cake and tiramisu.
Pasta dishes, starting at $12.95, will include chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi and fettuccine alfredo (with optional chicken, shrimp or veal), among others.
Customers also will be able to create their own dinners by choosing an entrée, such as grilled shrimp, salmon or fried bone-in pork chop, and adding sides such as rice, sautéed spinach or loaded baked potatoes.
"The pastas will be their own dinners," Vasquez said. "However, if you just wanted to enjoy your chicken Milanese or other entrée with mac and cheese, mashed potatoes or another side, we could do that."
Vasquez has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and previously held cooking gigs at other Lehigh Valley dining establishments, including the former Bravo Italian Kitchen in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County; Biaggio Pizzeria & Restaurant in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County; and The Crust Pizzeria & Restaurant in Allentown.
He also previously ran Corporate Cuisine on West Tilghman Street in South Whitehall Township with his brother.
At Steel City Bistro, he'll be operating the business with his wife, Krystle Cruz; son, Alex Vasquez Jr.; and partner, Justin Tua.
The restaurant will be located a couple of doors down from a six-story, mixed-use complex - featuring more than 200 apartments and ground floor space for commercial tenants - that is expected to be complete in early 2024 at the former Boyd Theatre site.
The bistro will occupy a renovated space featuring new flooring, pendant lighting, black dining booths and kitchen equipment.
"It's going to be a really nice place," Vasquez said. "We're also looking to host some sip-and-paint events, comedy shows and maybe some live music."