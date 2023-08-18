EASTON, Pa. - A business serving up food and fun has a new name and address in Northampton County.
Mystery Box Games, a board game cafe - previously known as Punch Out Games - offering food, drinks, and space to play roughly 300 board games, on Aug. 11 opened at its new venue, 1458 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward.
Partners Barbara Vasconez and Mik Matiss originally opened their BYOB cafe in December at 161 Northampton St. in downtown Easton, but they decided to find a new spot for the business following months-long building maintenance issues – including ceiling leaks and other water damage – and an accompanying dispute with that property’s landlord.
The business concluded its run in downtown Easton in May, and it hosted various pop-up events – where Vasconez and Matiss bring a selection of board games to restaurants and other business – over the past few months.
“We can’t wait to be in a better location with new friends and old friends,” a May 31 post on the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages reads. “We look forward to a journey filled with community giving and fun games. We love you fam! Thanks for the memories now on to bigger and better things!”
Amid the transition on June 1, the partners announced a new name for the business – Mystery Box Games.
The name was suggested by their friend, drag queen entertainer Estee Lauderdale.
“While Punch Out Games never say die!” the partners announced on the business’ social media pages. “They do take a moment to change their vibe. Our name comes from our popular mystery box that we’ve been carrying around since 2022.”
The board game cafe moved into a ground-floor space of The Packard Apartments building at 15th and Northampton streets. It’s operating near the newly opened Plants + Coffee cafe and plant shop.
“Mystery Box Games will bring you laughs, joy, and freedom from every day stresses,” the online announcement continues. “We are grateful to be partnering with fantastic organizations to offer after school programs and more. We are also going to be an official [Wizards Play Network] store which means MORE MAGIC.”
At its new location, the business’ concept is staying the same, with guests paying $5 for two hours of playtime and $5 for every additional hour after that, Vasconez said.
The business' collection of games includes classics like Life, Jenga and Parcheesi; strategy games like Azul, Ticket to Ride and Betrayal at House on the Hill; and games inspired by popular movies and TV shows like "Family Feud," "Jaws" and "The Goonies."
There's also a "Staff Picks" section, where the partners showcase some of their personal favorites.
Matiss' top selections include Dune, Root and Cosmic Encounter, while Vasconez favors Wingspan, Photosynthesis and Sheriff of Nottingham.
At Punch Out Games' new location, customers will continue to enjoy popular food selections such as chicken nuggets, chili nachos and ham and turkey sandwiches, along with new options such as build-your-own rice and quinoa bowls, Vasconez said.
However, the cafe will not be offering its own food for a month or two until its kitchen is completed.
In the interim, guests are encouraged to bring their own food from neighboring dining establishments. Beer, wine and other beverages also may be brought to enjoy at the new venue.
“We will be carrying packaged goods & sodas but you gotta wait for the best chili in town!” an online announcement reads.
Vasconez and Matiss got the idea for the business after a fun-filled game night in late 2021.
"About a year ago, I quit my career," Matiss said in November. "I was in the lighting event industry, and I was sort of having a quarter-life crisis, where I was reevaluating what I wanted to do with my life. I lived off of my savings for about a month, and then the one night when Barb and I were playing Mario Party, we just thought, 'Let's bring a board game cafe to Easton!'"
The partners visited board game cafes in Philadelphia and New York City before launching the business as a mobile operation in December 2021.
The pair has taken their games to local breweries, restaurants, public markets and other venues. Mystery Box Games also can be booked for birthday parties and other private events.
"We're trying to draw more people into the hobby," Matiss said. "There's a lot of other game shops that can intimidate people because they're full of hardcore hobbyists, but we just want people to have fun. Everyone's welcome here, and most of the games aren't hard to learn."
Mystery Box Games is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Upcoming events include a pumpkin carving contest on Oct. 7, Halloween party on Oct. 14 and Halloween All Ages Drag Bingo on Oct. 15.
For the latest business updates, follow Mystery Box Games' pages on Facebook and Instagram.