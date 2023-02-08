PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A restaurant serving falafel, kebabs and other Middle Eastern dishes is coming soon to Warren County.
Amasi Restaurant, a full-service establishment specializing in Jordanian cuisine, is expected to open in March at 596 Elder Ave. in Phillipsburg, owner and chef Saed Alamarat said.
The building previously housed Makoto Japanese Steak House.
"We're really excited," Alamarat said. "It's going to be authentic Middle Eastern dishes."
Alamarat, who lives in Allentown, has a Jordanian background and regularly visits the country to visit relatives.
He's renovated the Phillipsburg building to include new wall paint, kitchen equipment and various improvements to the dining room.
Aesthetic highlights include white ceramic tile flooring and Jordanian accents such as gold lanterns and colorful, decorative plates.
Customers will be fully immersed in Jordanian culture thanks to dozens of black-and-white photographs of the country, including several scenes from Petra - the famed ancient city known for its rock-cut architecture - displayed on the walls.
The 140-seat Amasi, featuring low-and high-top tables, will serve a variety of Middle Eastern favorites, including hummus, babaganoush, falafel, kebabs and desserts such as baklava and knafeh.
Traditional Jordanian dishes such as mansaf - featuring lamb, rice and a yogurt sauce - and maqluba - featuring meat, rice and vegetables - also will be offered, Alamarat said.
"We're going to have a variety of Middle Eastern food, but we may also add two or three pasta dishes," he added.
Amasi, which will be BYOB, will feature outdoor seating on a front patio.
Alamarat said he is planning to erect a structure that can be enclosed, making the space functional during the winter.