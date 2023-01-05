UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month.
The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration with the East Penn Chamber of Commerce 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus.
If inspections go as planned, husband and wife owners Adam Gangewere and Elizabeth Ortiz hope to hold a soft opening of the relocated eatery the week of Jan. 17. They are keeping customers updated on the business' social media pages.
Cactus Blue, known for its authentic dishes native to Puebla, held its last day in Bethlehem on Dec. 31.
"Even though we are relocating, we will still be inside the Lehigh Valley," Gangewere said. "Our phone number will be the same, our email will be the same and in addition to our food truck being out and about we will still offer pick up and drop off throughout the Lehigh Valley when it comes to our catering."
Gangewere and Ortiz opened Cactus Blue in 2004 in a strip mall, just off Route 22.
The couple decided to move the restaurant 14 miles southwest for a multitude of reasons, with one of the main ones being family.
The Upper Milford location is closer to the family's home in Allentown, and the couple is looking to savor more time with their three daughters, Eva, Elyse and Emma. Two of the girls take dance classes five minutes away from the restaurant's new location, while the other is busy with basketball and soccer.
"We're going a lot of places a lot of the time," Ortiz said with a laugh. "So, now, we'll be 10 minutes from home and five minutes from where our girls dance. That's huge for us because the commute on [Route] 22, while not long, could sometimes be a little tricky."
The new location, with seating for around 40 customers, also proved to be a better fit for Cactus Blue's forthcoming fast-casual business model.
For the past 18 years, the restaurant operated as a full-service dining establishment, but starting this month, customers will order their meals at a counter. The business will still operate as a BYOB establishment.
"We've always had a really great serving staff, but what we've noticed, especially since COVID, is a lot of people are coming in and wanting something quick," Ortiz said. "They want to grab takeout or they want to eat and run."
"Also, a lot of friends are meeting up for casual get-togethers, and they're wanting separate checks. Now, everyone can just come to the counter, pay for their own food and sit at a table wherever they want. So, this new space has allowed us to envision our new format in a way that I don't think we could've done in the current space."
Cactus Blue's popular dishes, including fajitas, enchiladas and chimichangas, are making the move to Upper Milford, and new food items also will join the mix.
"We're going to have a lot of the same flavors and core dishes, but we also want to feature some items that we've introduced over the past few years on the food truck or at the restaurant on special," Gangewere said. "For example, the walking taco that we offer on the truck has been a huge hit. We're also going to have some different burrito bowl options."
"When we say walking taco, a lot of people think of a Doritos bag with meat," Ortiz added. "But ours are cups with layers of our homemade tortilla chips, our Mexican rice, our black beans and the customers' choice of meat like pork, beef or chicken - or veggies if they're vegetarian. We then top it off with a really great Baja sauce, some lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, red onion and cilantro. So, it's like that bagged taco but upgraded 10 times - really delicious with each bite being a little different than the last."
Ortiz and Gangewere established the business as 24-year-olds nearly two decades ago. At the time, Gangewere was an executive chef at another company and Ortiz was teaching at Cedar Crest College.
Gangewere, who grew up in his mother's Allentown pizzeria, had the itch to start his own business.
"He called me one day at work and said, 'I think I should leave my job and we should open a restaurant,'" Ortiz recalled. "I actually hung up the phone on him because I didn't understand what he was talking about. We both had just finished college and had good jobs. Why would we throw all of that up in the air? But I then called him back and apologized, realizing that he had this entrepreneurial spirit inside of him, which I think came from his mom."
Cactus Blue expanded its business model in 2018 to include a food truck, which has been a staple at Food Truck Thursdays at the South Mall, festivals and other public events. It's also available for private bookings such as graduation parties and employee appreciation events.
The couple credits their supportive family, friends, staff and customers for their restaurant's longevity and continued evolution.
"It's very challenging to run a restaurant, especially during the recession in '08 and then COVID a couple of years ago, but we've been so fortunate that we have customers who are really kind, loyal and come out to support us no matter what," Ortiz said. "We've also had so many of the same staff members since day one. A lot of the folks in the kitchen have known my husband longer than I've known him."
The couple is still finalizing hours for the new location, but it will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday and possibly Sunday or Monday, Gangewere said.
It will occupy a renovated space that previously housed 29 Cooks Catering + Culinary Center, which moved to another location in Upper Milford a few years ago. Improvements will include new flooring, lighting, kitchen equipment and a sound system.
To stay up-to-date on the business' move, follow the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages.