POCONO TWP., Pa. – A popular waterpark in the Poconos is making a splash for its 25th anniversary season.
Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark, the "family summer playground" at Camelback Resort, 193 Resort Drive, Pocono Township, has an impressive line-up of activities, adventures and attractions to launch its 25th anniversary season, starting on Friday, June 16, according to a news release.
During its grand opening weekend, June 16-18, Camelbeach's day trippers and stay vacay visitors will enjoy the opening of the new Rival Racer waterslide, live entertainment, scavenger hunts, live sand sculpture demos, a Father’s Day FlowRider competition and appearances of the resort’s mascot, Chuck the Camel.
The live sand sculpture demonstration will take place on Saturday, June 17, when New Jersey resident John Woodward will create his masterpiece at the resort entrance decorated with the eye-catching 25th anniversary logo.
On Father’s Day, June 18, the FlowRider competition will entertain contestants and onlookers as participants race on this ultimate surf machine.
New at Camelbeach this season are Rival Racer and weekly summer swim lessons.
Rival Racer will allow sliders to race each other through twists and turns on enclosed tracks. The waterslide will allow guests to compete and race to the bottom of a slide that rushes 5,600 gallons of water per minute down a 400-foot slide with a vertical drop of 54 feet of eight twisting, turning, dropping, closed individual chutes converging at three different rallying points and at the finish line.
Camelbeach features 37 mountainside waterpark slides and rides, including Blue Nile Adventure River with its waterfalls, geysers and bubbling water; Dune Runner that accommodates up to four guests per tube; Titan, the world’s largest water slide of its kind; and Mummy’s Oasis for family play with boogie boards and flow boarding.
On Thursday, June 22, Pennsylvania's largest outdoor waterpark kicks off its new summer swim lessons with “The World’s Greatest Swim Lesson” – a huge launch lesson to be held at the Olympic Pool – and then swimmers can enjoy the rest of the day at Camelbeach.
Registration is capped at 50 participants, and regular 45-minute swimming lessons will continue once a week at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
Camelbeach, which also offers private cabana rentals and VIP seating with extra amenities, is part of Camelback Resort - a year-round destination suitable for adventure-packed, multi-generational family travel and experiences.
The 560-acre resort also includes Camelback Mountain for skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing; Camelback Mountain Adventures for ziplining, a treetop obstacle course, and alpine mountain coaster; and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark.
Accommodations are available at Camelback Lodge, an eight-story, modern-designed hotel with 453 guest suites, featuring many dining choices including ski-in/ski-out restaurants, a fitness center, 20,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting space and 170,000 square feet of indoor adventure and entertainment space.
A Camelbeach summer season pass, valid seven days a week, is $109. Value passes, which include admission Monday through Friday, are $89. To purchase a pass, visit camelbackresort.com/waterparks/camelbeach-tickets-passes.