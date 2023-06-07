EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year pause, a beloved Easton eatery is set to return this weekend, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday in its completely renovated digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
"Everybody's been waiting," Koury said. "Whoever I see, they say, 'I can't wait until you open.' I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again."
The updated Josie's will feature "new everything," Koury said, including new plumbing, electrical wiring, drywall and kitchen equipment.
A new gas grill and hood will allow her to cook much faster than she previously could.
"Everything's so beautiful," Koury said.
While the deli's space got overhauled, its menu is the same, with the exception of a few additions.
Staple sandwiches such as piled-high pastrami and made-from-scratch chicken salad and egg salad will return alongside other longtime favorite dishes such as beef barley and chicken and rice soups, macaroni and potato salads and rice pudding.
New features will include wraps such as chicken, kofta and falafel.
"We'll still have all the same sandwiches - like the roast beef, corned beef, pastrami, ham and turkey," Koury said. "I'm also going to be offering some Lebanese pastries, which are also very popular."
Koury opened Josie’s with her late husband, Michael J. Koury, in 1983.
The couple built a loyal following, offering fresh eats and friendly service to downtown Easton residents, workers and visitors.
"I can't wait to be back," Koury repeated. "My customers are the best."
The road to reopening has been a winding one for Josie's.
In 2021, Eureka Plant Based Foods, a former vegan deli and grocery store in Phillipsburg, announced plans to move into the Centre Square space alongside Josie's. Those plans fell through, however, with Eureka announcing its plans to permanently close a few months later.
Koury shifted gears, deciding to fully renovate the space instead.
The ceiling was upgraded, a new HVAC unit was installed, the bathroom facilities were overhauled and an interior wall was knocked down, allowing for a more open-concept dining area.
The new dining room, accommodating 55 customers, will feature black and white, Italian ceramic tiles on the floor and walls, along with white tables.
The deli's exterior also got a facelift, with new doors, windows and signage.
"My grandchildren always wanted this deli to be remodeled, and they're going to be very happy with it," Koury said. "It's taken a long time, but doing things well takes time."
The deli's hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.