EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year pause, a beloved Easton eatery is set to reopen later this spring, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in June in its completely renovated digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said Monday.
Koury is planning to attend the graduation of her granddaughter, who is also named Josie, from Harvard University in Massachusetts later this month, but then she plans to devote her full attention to the deli's reopening.
"I can't wait to see everyone again," Koury said. "We will probably be reopening in the beginning of June, but I don't know the exact date yet."
The updated Josie's will feature "new everything," Koury said, including new plumbing, electrical wiring, drywall and kitchen equipment.
A new gas grill and hood will allow her to cook much faster than she previously could.
"Everything's so beautiful," Koury said. "We still have some equipment arriving, which will probably take a couple of weeks."
While the deli's space is getting overhauled, its menu is staying the same, with the exception of a few additions.
Staple sandwiches such as piled-high pastrami and made-from-scratch chicken salad and egg salad will return alongside other longtime favorite dishes such as beef barley and chicken and rice soups, macaroni and potato salads and rice pudding.
New features will include wraps such as chicken, kofta and falafel.
"We'll still have all the same sandwiches - like the roast beef, corned beef, pastrami, ham and turkey," Koury said. "I'm also going to be offering some Lebanese pastries, which are also very popular."
Koury opened Josie’s with her late husband, Michael J. Koury, in 1983.
The couple built a loyal following, offering fresh eats and friendly service to downtown Easton residents, workers and visitors.
"I can't wait to be back," Koury repeated. "My customers are the best."
The road to reopening has been a winding one for Josie's.
In 2021, Eureka Plant Based Foods, a former vegan deli and grocery store in Phillipsburg, announced plans to move into the Centre Square space alongside Josie's. Those plans fell through, however, with Eureka announcing its plans to permanently close a few months later.
Koury shifted gears, deciding to fully renovate the space instead.
The ceiling was upgraded, a new HVAC unit was installed, the bathroom facilities were overhauled and an interior wall was knocked down, allowing for a more open-concept dining area.
The new dining room, accommodating 55 customers, will feature black and white, Italian ceramic tiles on the floor and walls, along with black tables and chairs.
The deli's exterior also got a facelift, with new doors, windows and signage.
"My grandchildren always wanted this deli to be remodeled, and they're going to be very happy with it," Koury said. "It's taken a long time, but doing things well takes time."
The deli will operate Tuesday through Saturday, staying open until 5 p.m. most days and possibly later - around 9 p.m. - on Fridays and Saturdays, Koury said.
To stay up-to-date on Josie's happenings, follow the business' Facebook page.