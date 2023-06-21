Summer officially kicked off Wednesday, and one of the most popular ways to celebrate the season's arrival is with a sundae, milkshake or other chilled treat.
The Lehigh Valley is home to dozens of great ice cream spots, including longstanding favorites such as The Inside Scoop in Coopersburg and Bethlehem Dairy Store (aka "The Cup") in Bethlehem along with fresh finds such as The Ice Cream Corner in Wilson and Uncle Louie G's in Forks Township.
Here's a round-up of the Lehigh Valley's newest ice cream shops as well as spots that have recently undergone changes such as a new location or owner:
Hillside Mini Golf & Ice Cream
Address: 3219 Cherryville Road, Allen Township
Info: Hillside Mini Golf & Ice Cream on Facebook
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A decades-old destination for chilled treats and family fun is finding new life in Northampton County.
Hillside Mini Golf & Ice Cream, offering miniature golf, hard and soft ice cream, hot snacks and more, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration with the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce noon to 1 p.m. June 30 at 3219 Cherryville Road in Allen Township. Read more.
The Ice Cream Corner
Address: 2300 Butler St., Wilson
Info: theicecreamcorner.com
WILSON, Pa. - Summer's sweltering temperatures are right around the corner, and a new ice cream shop in Northampton County wants to help you beat the heat with a cool treat.
The Ice Cream Corner, offering hard and soft ice cream and other chilled favorites such as milkshakes, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 2300 Butler St. in Wilson, owner Larry Steinhouse said. Full story here.
Just Chill Creamery
Address: 5503 MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular ice cream shop is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Just Chill Creamery, which opened in 2021 at 1325 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, is planning to open a second location at noon Tuesday, June 6, at 5503 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. Read more here.
Uncle Louie G
Address: 1700 Sullivan Trail, Suite 11, Forks Township
Info: Uncle Louie G on Facebook
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just in time for the spring warm-up, a popular retail chain known for its "homemade gourmet" Italian ices and ice cream is nearing completion of its first Pennsylvania location in the Lehigh Valley.
Uncle Louie G, a New York-based company that's been making and selling its chilled treats for decades, is planning to open later this spring at 1700 Sullivan Trail, Suite 11, in Forks Township. Read more.
Batch Microcreamery
Address: 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Suite 604, Upper Saucon Township
Info: batchmicrocreamery.com
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Spring has sprung, and with it comes a new destination for ice cream, milkshakes, and other cool treats in the Lehigh Valley.
Batch Microcreamery, offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream, will hold a grand opening of its first storefront location 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Full story here.
Mountain View Family Drive-In
Address: 602 Jacobsburg Road, Bushkill Township
Info: mountainviewfamilydrivein.com
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A beloved destination for ice cream, putting and family fun is reopening with some changes in Northampton County.
Mountain View Drive-In, a restaurant and miniature golf course at 602 Jacobsburg Road in Bushkill Township, will hold a grand reopening on April 29 with a new ownership team, food menu and name - "Mountain View Family Drive-In." Full story here.
King Kone
Address: 4128 Springmill Road, Whitehall Township
Info: kingkonewhitehall.com
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion.
King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road. Read more.
The Udder Bar on the Mooove
Address: Mobile operation
Info: theudderbar.com
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular ice cream shop in Allentown's West End Theatre District will soon be bringing its chilled treats to other Lehigh Valley venues.
The Udder Bar, which opened in 2017 at 1852 Allen St., is expanding its operation to include an ice cream truck in the coming months.
The 18-foot truck, dubbed "The Udder Bar on the Mooove," is expected to be ready to roll in March or April, co-owner Mike DeLong said. Full story here.
Familiar favorites
Other top spots for ice cream in the Lehigh Valley include:
- Bank Street Creamery in Easton
- Batch at Shepherd Hill in Lower Macungie Township
- Blue Moo Ice Cream Shop in Moore Township
- Bethlehem Dairy Store (aka "The Cup") in Bethlehem
- The Canalside Cup in Williams Township
- Crazy Cones in Whitehall Township
- Crystal Spring Farm in Schnecksville
- Daisy Family Restaurant in Plainfield Township
- DAT's in Plainfield Township
- Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grill in Bangor and Bethlehem
- Drizzle Ice Cream in Alburtis
- Emily's Ice Cream in Nazareth
- Faouzi's Talk of the Town Ice Cream & More in Easton
- Fore Scoops in Lehigh Township
- Hotel B Ice Cream Parlor in Bethlehem
- Ice Cream Lounge & Caribbean Grill in Forks Township
- Ice Cream World in South Whitehall Township
- The Inside Scoop in Coopersburg
- Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery in Forks Township
- Konkrete Creamery in Northampton
- Owowcow Creamery in Easton
- Ritz Barbecue in Allentown
- Scoopendorf's Ice Cream Company in Walnutport
- The Shoppes of Premise Maid in Upper Macungie Township
- The Spot in Lower Nazareth Township
- TG Countryside in Upper Milford Township
- The Udder Bar in Allentown
- Vassi's Drive-In in Hellertown
- Zanette's Nazareth Grill in Upper Nazareth Township