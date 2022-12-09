WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers.
Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner of North Sixth and Penn avenues and right across from many small businesses. People out for 2nd Friday festivities told 69 News they're shocked that, after such a long run, the restaurant will be closing so soon.
"Well, you saw the look on my face, like 'What?!'' said Jennifer of Wyomissing.
"I just got word this week that they're closing, and I was really surprised," said Angie Farrell, the owner of Sweet Ride ice cream shop, which sits across the street from Chef Alan's. "The great thing about them being across the street from us is a lot of people would have dinner over there and come here for dessert. When the customers are sitting there at the restaurant, they can look through the window and see our ice cream place, so I was disappointed to hear why they're closing."
That's because many people said the restaurant is iconic.
"Everybody knows Chef Alan. They say, 'I'll park near Chef Alan's or meet you at Chef Alan's,'" added Jennifer.
"I really didn't realize how long they have been around," Farrell said. "It just seems like they've been around forever."
"I recently closed my own place after 19 and a half years of doing business," said Heather Ransome of Riegelsville. "It's really hard to walk away from something that becomes not just your home but the home of many people you've been serving over the years. It's also amazing to be able to finally say, 'I've done a good thing' and go onto the next chapter."
Ransome is thinking about all of the people who frequented her bar and celebrated milestones before she made the tough decision to close. She said many people likely experienced the same at Chef Alan's.
"People who met there, got engaged there, people have birthdays there, so it's heartbreaking but also happy," added Ransome.
"I ate there twice, and I'm kind of sad it's leaving, because my favorite dishes are there," said Sanaa Lane of West Reading.
Flashback to July 1988: Chef Alan Rutter and his brother, Jeff, opened the restaurant in West Reading. Over the years, Chef Alan's ran and operated other establishments in the area, including Chef Alan's at the Fairgrounds Square Mall in Muhlenberg Township, the Reading Country Club in Exeter Township, and The Abraham Lincoln in downtown Reading. Chef Alan's also had contracts for food services at the Y-R Club in Wyomissing and Golden Oaks Country Club.
"I guess it's time for them to move on, and we'll see what — hopefully, something positive and neat — could be added to the avenue," added Farrell.
"I'm sending them good energy, and I'm looking forward who takes the beautiful location and turns it into the next thing for people to meet and spend time," added Ransome.
According to a news release issued by Chef Alan's, it's "a very bittersweet moment," but "they believe that the timing was right for this decision" as they embark on other opportunities and spend time with family and friends. They thanked Berks County, saying, "what a ride it has been!"
According to West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag, a new lease has been signed for the property, and a new tenant will be moving in sometime in January. The mayor believes the new tenant will operate a cigar lounge.