EMMAUS, Pa. - A new destination for homemade meatballs, pizza and other Italian favorites has come to Emmaus.
Affinito Pizza Parlor and Cafe, a full-service restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine, opened Tuesday at 1328 Chestnut St., Suite 108.
The space previously housed Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs, which closed in the fall after 36 years of business.
The BYOB Affinito's is owned and operated by chef Chris Egan, a Lehigh Valley resident originally from the Morris Park section of The Bronx in New York City.
"It is an area very close to Arthur Avenue, which is the real Little Italy of New York City," Egan said.
Egan's family eventually moved to South Plainfield, N.J., where he lived and worked for many years, and he recalls visiting his aunt in Macungie as a kid.
"When we came to visit out here in the '90s, Cavaluzzo’s was usually where we went to eat," Egan said. "So, I was a little kid running around this place!"
Egan moved to the Lehigh Valley more than a decade ago with intentions of someday running his own business.
At Affinito, he channeled his family's heritage as his great grandparents came to New York City from the Napoli/Caserta area of Italy in the early 1900s.
His mother's parents also worked in the food industry after World War II. They met in a pizzeria where Egan's grandfather was employed.
The restaurant's name, Affinito, is the dominant last name of Egan's mom's family. The word means "well done, perfected, completed," Egan said.
"My father, who was not Italian, was lucky enough to basically get damn near adopted by them when he started dating my mom," Egan said. "Then he found out how good Italian food was!"
Affinito, with booth seating for about 30 individuals, serves red and white pizzas featuring high-quality ingredients, making them "a little more homemade than usual," Egan said.
Some items stem from family recipes and some are Egan's own creations that he's been doing for years.
The dough, sauces and meatballs are homemade, and the chicken and eggplant are hand-breaded.
Homemade desserts, including cannoli, cheesecake, tiramisu and Neapolitan zeppole, are coming soon.
The pizzas are on the thin side, and Egan tends to cook them more well-done to get the flavor out of the dough and "try to retain the crispness for as long as possible."
"The pizza definitely has more of an old-school focus," Egan said.
Pizza and marinara sauce are made from industry leading plum tomatoes crushed through a hand-turned mill, "not mixed with a tomato paste or anything like that," Egan said.
The crushed plum tomatoes are sweet and flavorful without adding any sugar.
"This is more classic New York style in the well-known places versus the usual fare - places such as Totonno’s, Johnny’s Mt. Vernon, Grimaldi’s, Johns of Bleecker, Juliana’s, etc.," Egan said. "This is a sauce-on-top place for the 'plain' but I will still do sauce on bottom by request. There will be margheritas with the fresh mozzarella, a couple tomato only pizzas, and some that are popular in Italy."
Customers can enjoy specialty red pizzas such as prosciutto rucola (crushed plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and spots of fresh mozzarella topped with prosciutto, arugula and shaved Parmigiano) and classic white pizzas such as white ricotta with broccoli or spinach.
Other menu highlights include calzones and strombolis, appetizers such as garlic knots and mozzarella sticks, hot sandwiches such as cheesesteaks and sausage parmigiana and cold sandwiches such as a regular Italian and Caesar sub (grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, Romano and shaved Parmigiano).
In January, Affinito will operate in a soft-opening phase, meaning there will be limited hours and certain items such as pasta dinners won't be available.
More than a dozen pasta dishes that will eventually be available include homemade manicotti, eggplant Parmigiana with ziti, spaghetti carbonara and spaghetti with clams (red or white).
Egan is temporarily limiting the restaurant's menu and hours ensure staff members get trained properly and routines are established.
"It’s new environment and we want to prepare properly," he said.
Some items will be similar to Cavaluzzo’s, and some will be different, he added.
"I know that Gary was here for a little over three decades, but I ask that people stay open-minded as I’m definitely not going to copy someone else’s business and be Cavaluzzo’s part 2," Egan said. "I have to be me, and it’s a new menu. Anything that people clamor for I will most likely add if I can, but keep in mind fridge and freezer space is at a premium."
Cavaluzzo's, with decor paying homage to The Beatles, was run by Gary and Helen Cavaluzzo, who retired.
"We thank all of you so much for everything, you have been the most loyal customer base any business owner could have asked for," a post on Cavaluzzo's Facebook page reads. "It is very emotional for us as you can imagine. We have raised three great kids here but it is now time for us to be with our grandchildren."
Egan implemented some cosmetic upgrades to the space, including painting the walls a burgundy color, waxing the floors and extensively cleaning the space.
Takeout is available, and delivery and catering may be offered down the line.
Soft-opening hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is cash-only for now, but credit cards will be accepted soon. Info: 610-965-8070.