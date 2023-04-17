BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A beloved destination for ice cream, putting and family fun is reopening with some changes in Northampton County.
Mountain View Drive-In, a restaurant and miniature golf course at 602 Jacobsburg Road in Bushkill Township, will hold a grand reopening on April 29 with a new ownership team, food menu and name - "Mountain View Family Drive-In."
The business will remain a family-run establishment, with husband and wife Patrick and Shea Missmer of Danielsville joining forces with Shea's cousin, Nicole Caulfield, and her husband, Jeff Caulfield, of Nazareth.
"We're excited," Shea said. "We're not changing too much of the look, but we're making the menu simple, affordable and kid-friendly. So, we're going to have items like burgers, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks, fries and pierogies. And we are also bringing in some carnival-type stuff like fried Oreos, funnel cakes, cotton candy and popcorn."
Hard and soft ice cream along with other cool treats such as milkshakes, floats and sundaes also will be available.
The mini-golf course's layout is staying the same, but new landscaping and cosmetic upgrades following the winter months are planned over the next few weeks, Shea said.
"We are also changing the logo," Shea said. "We have a logo person doing everything now."
To start, Mountain View Family Drive-In will be open daily for lunch and dinner. Tentative hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Shea said.
The business will operate year-round, but hours will likely change seasonally, Shea said.
Individuals also will be able to book private events, with a new feature being the family's mobile petting zoo business, Horns & Hooves Mobile Mini Moos, serving as an optional add-on package. The mobile petting zoo features mini cows, mini donkeys and goats.
"We're definitely going to have the animals here for the grand opening, and then we'll offer them as extra packages for the parties," Shea said. "They might show up on a regular night of business as well."
The dining and entertainment venue, at the corner of Henry and Jacobsburg roads, closed temporarily in February for a mid-winter break.
The previous owners, husband and wife John and Lanie Yaswinksi, decided to sell the property due to changing family circumstances over the past few months.
The newly constructed facility opened in 2019, but Mountain View's history actually dates back more than a half century, when the original owners - the late Miklos and Beatrice Krasznavolgyi - opened an eatery of the same name at the site in 1955. A miniature golf course would follow in 1962.
Following Beatrice's death in 2004, Mountain View's run under its original ownership came to an end, and the venue's future appeared bleak.
The site fell into disrepair over the next decade until the Yaswinkis placed a bid on the property in 2016 and started a years-long process of reviving the iconic hangout.
Lanie was a regular at Mountain View growing up and wished to restore the venue for the community to enjoy.
In order to bring the facility up to code and satisfy current PennDOT and state Department of Environmental Protection requirements, the Yaswinskis had to knock down the property’s former restaurant and miniature golf course and rebuild them farther away from the roadway.
The reimagined facility features a 3,000-square-foot restaurant, an expansive outdoor patio, a covered porch and party pavilion and a 19-hole miniature golf course with nods to local landmarks such as Henry's Woods and Schoeneck Moravian Church.
In designing the updated Mountain View restaurant, the Yaswinskis incorporated features from the original building, including retro Formica dining tables. They also hung framed photos of the Krasznavolgyis and constructed furniture from maple trees that were cut down on the property.
"It has given us great joy to see our customers having fun and making memories with their families and friends…even through Covid times," the Yaswinskis posted on the business' social media pages. "Over this past winter we experienced some family circumstances that changed our lives suddenly and drastically, and we are no longer able to continue operating the business moving forward."
"We are pleased to announce that new owners - the Caulfield/Missmer families of Bath and Bushkill Township - will be reopening in a couple weeks with a different vision, but the same family fun. We wish to thank all of our customers, staff and local vendors we have worked so closely with over the past several years for their support, and we wish the new owners all the best carrying their dream forward."
To stay up-to-date on Mountain View Family Drive-In news, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.