EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant serving a mix of traditional and unique French toast, grilled cheese, eggs Benedict and other popular dishes is coming soon to Easton's Simon Silk Mill.
The Raven, a full-service restaurant specializing in classic and creative breakfast and lunch fare, is expected to open by early July at 669 N. 13th St., Suite A102, owner Raven Gabriele said.
The space previously housed The Local Eatery, an Italian restaurant and grocery store that closed in April.
Gabriele, a 2015 graduate of Nazareth Area High School who now lives in Forks Township, has worked in restaurants since she was 16 years old.
She's held various positions, including hostess, server, bartender and manager, at several different types of restaurants - from a pizzeria and fast-food eatery to a fine dining restaurant and sports bar.
Currently, she's wrapping up a nearly year-long stint as the front-of-house manager at Miller's Ale House in Hanover Township, Lehigh County to open her namesake restaurant, which is the fulfillment of a longtime dream.
"I've been wanting this to do this for a very long time, and when this spot became available, I jumped at it," Gabriele said. "It was the first space that I saw where I immediately knew it was right and could envision myself there. So, I finally took the plunge with the support of my family."
At The Raven, Gabriele plans to offer traditional breakfast items such as French toast, pancakes, Western omelettes, scrambled or sunny-side-up eggs and toasted bagel breakfast sandwiches with choice of meat (pork roll, sausage or bacon), along with classic lunch fare such as a burger, club sandwich, chicken Caesar wrap and a variety of seasonal salads.
"For summer, I'm going to do mixed greens with strawberries, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and a balsamic dressing," Gabriele said. "We're also going to have a soup of the day."
More unique options will include blackberry jam grilled cheese, "campfire toast" (French toast layered with marshmallows and topped with chocolate drizzle, whole marshmallows and graham cracker bits) and a "raven's nest" (oven-roasted avocado topped with vegan mixed cheese and green onions).
Signature pancakes will include "Cheesecake Fanatic" and "RG's Butter Beer" (butterscotch flavoring and hints of vanilla, topped with caramel drizzle and whipped topping).
"One of the biggest things that I'm going to be doing is mini pancake flights," Gabriele said. "So, we'll have different varieties like strawberry Nutella, marshmallow, pineapple and peanut butter banana. They will be served with a skewer of sausage and bacon. Also, if you want to celebrate your birthday here, we're going to be making cake batter pancakes."
Other menu highlights will include brunch bowls, breakfast tacos and quesadillas, different types of iced coffee, homemade chicken fingers, chicken sliders, bruschetta and pasta Bolognese.
Locally sourced produce will be incorporated into dishes, and several vegan options will be available.
"It's going to be a chic version of brunch," Gabriele said. "I'm trying to cater to everyone. So, if anyone has suggestions for menu specials, I'm open to anything."
Gabriele, who earned her degree in business management and marketing from Kutztown University in 2019, is planning to revamp the spot with additional dining space, new equipment and updated decor, including a greenery wall.
She anticipates there will seating for around 40 customers indoors along with six to eight tables on an outdoor sidewalk.
"A sign inside will read "This must be the place,'" Gabriele said. "I want people to feel comfortable. In the beginning, my sister and I are going to be on the floor at all times because I'm very big on building genuine connections with guests and customers. That's how I've been since I was 16."
Gabriele said the restaurant's name is a nod to her own moniker, which her family chose after seeing her dark brown eyes and hair when she was born.
The restaurant also will feature references to Edgar Allen Poe's 1845 poem, "The Raven," including a quote displayed on the wall and a dark pancake with blueberries and chocolate chips, but that's "not 100% the direction" that Gabriele is going with the concept, she said.
"I will give a little shout-out to Edgar Allen Poe, but it's more based off of my name," Gabriele said.
The Raven is tentatively set to operate Wednesday through Monday, with late-night dinner hours being offered once a month on a weekend night, Gabrielle said.
The restaurant will be available for birthday parties, gender reveal parties and other special events, Gabriele said. It also will be BYOB.
"I'm very encouraging of people bringing champagne or whatever they'd like," Gabriele said. "We'd supply the orange juice and other mixers for them."