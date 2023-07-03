SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new venue for children to let loose has joined a Lehigh County shopping center.
Ohana WonderTown Playground, a multi-level children's recreational facility, opened Monday at the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township.
The playground, with padded, blue- and yellow-checkered flooring, features climbing apparatus, sliding boards (twisty and regular), bridges, tunnels, hanging obstacles, a four-seat animal merry-go-round and more.
There are also large building blocks, riding toys, a ball pit, and a trampoline.
The 3,200-square-foot facility, offering open play, birthday parties and private events, is geared toward children aged 6 months to about 7 years (or 4 feet tall), and it accommodates up to 35 children at a time during open play, owner Yadira Disla said.
Private parties can accommodate up to 26 kids and 36 adults.
Parents and guardians are welcome to sit at a counter overlooking the play area or join their children on the play floor (socks required).
Daily admission is $11 Monday through Thursday and $13 Friday through Sunday.
Starting in a few weeks, there also will be a monthly pass, $44.99, with a discount being available for siblings, Disla said.
Children must wear grip socks, $2.50 per pair, which they can wear on return visits.
Disla previously lived in Washington, where she took her daughters to a similar indoor playground.
Upon moving to Allentown, she found herself missing the playground and decided to create a similar spot for others to enjoy.
"I used to take my daughters to a playground like this, and when I came to Allentown, I couldn't find a place where I felt completely comfortable," Disla explained. "At regular playgrounds, there are often bigger kids around, and it's hard to watch your own kids and also be aware of all of the bigger kids around them."
"Here, parents can feel comfortable and confident that it's a safe playing environment. They can also interact with their kids, playing with large Legos and doing other activities."
The facility, which also features a private party room and greenery wall for photo opportunities, is currently accepting bookings for birthday parties on its website, ohanawondertown.com.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The facility will be open on Tuesday, July 4.
In other South Mall news, Attic Mice 2, carrying a wide array of collectibles, clothing, toys and more, is seeking vendors for a second space across the hallway from its current store.
The new space, occupying a former shoe store, is being stocked with merchandise before opening to the public by Aug. 1, co-owner Tammy Gery said.
Attic Mice 2 is another new addition to the 3300 Lehigh St. mall. In April, the business completed a roughly two-mile move from its former home of four years at the now-closed Merchants Square Mall on South 12th Street in Allentown.
"We're all settled into our new store, and we brought with us some vendors who operated alongside us at Merchants Square," Gery said. "So, we're all filled up here and looking to expand with more goods across the hall."
Gery runs Attic Mice 2 with her husband, Dale Gery, and the couple sells collectibles that they've accumulated - including vintage Barbies, dollhouses and doll accessories - and also partners with about a dozen other local vendors, who sell their items at the store.
Customers can shop new and gently used men's and women's clothing, fashion accessories like jewelry and handbags, vinyl records, CDs and DVDs, trading cards, board games, Lego sets, sewing items, home decor such as lamps and wall art, Funko Pop! figurines and toys such as Star Wars, Transformers and Monster High figures.
Vendors interested in setting up shop at the additional location may contact Dale at 610-533-2097 or AtticMice2@gmail.com to make an appointment to see the retail space.
South Mall, which also welcomed SuperSets gym in the spring, dates to 1971, when its original owner - Hess's of Allentown - built a department store at the site. An expansion that included an enclosed mall occurred a few years later.
Today, about a dozen vacancies exist among the shopping center's approximately 50 total spaces.
Businesses leaving the mall in recent years include fashion retailer Elay's Outlet, gift shop Charmed Rose Creations, Shop 610 Barber Supply, Gold Drip Jewelry and Uniquely Lopez Co., a family-run business offering restored furniture, local artisan wares and do-it-yourself home decor workshops, which moved to South Whitehall Township last year.
Tenants joining the roster in recent years include C&I Minerals, Salisbury Youth Association and a second location of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley ReStore.
Another new addition, Back to the Arcade, with more than 70 retro and modern arcade games, opened in late 2021 in a renovated space that once housed Victoria's Secret.
Other prominent tenants include Ross, Petco, Staples, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Mattress Firm, A1 Steak House, Blick Art Materials, South Mall Mercantile, Bath & Body Works and Yocco's.
A proposed grocery store is listed at the site of the former Bon-Ton department store, which closed in 2018, and another proposed retail tenant is shown for part of the former Stein Mart discount department store, which closed in 2020.
James Balliet, president of the mall's leasing team, The James Balliet Property Group, could not provide any details on these prospective mall tenants at this time.