WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Members of a popular entertainment company - known for its high-energy acts that push human boundaries - invite you on a "magical dream adventure" in Whitehall Township.
Cirque Italia's Gold Unit will present its water circus, "1950s Dreams," Thursday through Sunday in the Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot, 250 Lehigh Valley Mall.
The show turns back time to "a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns," according to a news release.
"Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern!" the release states. "Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era."
The family-friendly, animal-free show features performers from various countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Romania.
Guests will be astounded by master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics and even a "wheel of death."
Started in 2012, Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style.
The traveling water shows feature a stage holding 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling audiences.
"Inspired by the element of water, the acts express versatility and fluidity through human movement while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move," a description on the company's website reads. "Laser lights and bubbles also add to the interdimensional effect."
The Whitehall show, under a blue and white big top tent, will be presented 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10-$50, and Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3 (this offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals). Individuals should call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code.
On-site box office hours (week of show) are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-show days and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on show days.
You may also purchase tickets online at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572.