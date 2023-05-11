NAZARETH, Pa. - A destination for hand-crafted housewares, bath products, fashion accessories, and more is coming soon to downtown Nazareth.
Comfy Cozy Apothecary, offering gifts and goods to nourish the mind, body, home and spirit, is expected to open in mid-June at 40 S. Main St.
Customers will be able to shop a curated collection of unique items - including artisan candles, jewelry and personal care products - made by small, independent businesses in the Lehigh Valley and across the country.
The shop also will carry books, journals, teas, crystals, lavender elixir bundles, aromatherapeutic incense, yoga supplies, and bath products such as eucalyptus shower spray and bath salt soaks.
Owner Jennie Brown is excited to offer a "welcoming shopping experience," where customers can browse one-of-a-kind items not found in big-box stores.
"My whole goal is for people to walk inside the shop and immediately feel welcomed, warm and cozy," Brown said. "At the heart of everything is nourishment, and I think when we're nourished in our mind, body, home and spirit, we're innately cozy."
Brown, an author of 20 books in various genres and a former high school English teacher of 14 years, moved to the Lehigh Valley from the Hershey area right before the pandemic.
She lives in Bushkill Township with her husband, son and three dogs, and she plans to utilize the Main Street space for writing as well.
"When we moved here, I knew that I wanted to have some sort of retail space that I could also use as office space away from home," Brown said. "When this building became available a few weeks ago, I jumped at it because it's the perfect size and has a little office in the back that's nice and quiet where I could get my writing done."
Comfy Cozy Apothecary will operate out of the Main Street space that is currently occupied by Slate Structural Engineers, which is moving to a larger, nearby location, Brown said.
The store will carry several Lehigh Valley-made items, including honey and jewelry, along with other goods produced by small businesses across the country.
"I'm hoping that I can introduce people to items that they really can't find elsewhere," Brown said. "Another big hope of mine is to connect with the community and other small businesses and maybe in some way collaborate or work together with other businesses in downtown Nazareth."
Brown hasn't yet nailed down an opening date for the store, but she hopes to debut it on or right before the Nazareth Food Truck Festival on June 17.
The event draws many area residents downtown, and she's hoping to introduce community members to the shop during the festivities.
"A lot of businesses in Nazareth have already reached out to me, just to introduce themselves, and that's been really nice," Brown said. "It's such a welcoming community, and I'm so excited to be a part of that."
To follow Comfy Cozy Apothecary's progress, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram. Info: comfycozyapothecary.com.