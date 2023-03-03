LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A business offering fitness and nutritional services is expanding in Northampton County.
Unrivaled Nutrition + Fitness, offering nutritional counseling, personal training, small-group fitness classes and more at 1854 Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township, is planning to open an additional facility in the same Creekside Marketplace shopping center.
The new venue, Unrivaled Fitness + Wellness, is expected to open in mid-April at the south end of the shopping center, owner John Rainis said.
It will offer small group fitness classes, massage therapy, red light therapy, commercial training, a sauna and recovery room. It also will feature a pro shop offering supplements, apparel and accessories.
"We're really excited," Rainis said. "The space that we're currently in is going to stay there. That is going to be devoted to gym workouts and personal training."
Unrivaled Nutrition + Fitness, featuring around 50 pieces of new cardio and weight training apparatus, opened in February 2022 in a 3,200-square-foot space that previously housed a Pet Valu store.
Unrivaled Fitness + Wellness, occupying a long-vacant space totaling 2,400 square feet, will feature space for small group fitness classes, including high-intensity training, Zumba and yoga.
"My small group classes are limited to 10 people, and I specifically designed them that way because the expectation is for instructors to correct people if they're doing things wrong," Rainis said. "If you've been to a group fitness class at a big box gym, it's literally just a bunch of bodies moving and half of them aren't even moving properly. So, my whole philosophy is to offer smaller group classes where the instructor can actually give participants individual attention, especially if they're not doing things properly."
The new facility also will feature a low EMF infrared sauna, red light therapy canopy for muscle recovery, two rooms for massage therapists and two tanning beds - one where customers lay down and another where they stand up.
A recovery room will feature two physical therapy tables, along with Normatec compression boots, Hyperice massage guns and other devices.
"The physical therapy and recovery work are meant to be done yourself," Rainis said. "We'll orient you if you're not sure how to use some of the equipment. But for the most part, this will all be stuff that individuals can do to themselves for themselves."
Rainis and his contracting team, Sean Carry Construction, have already begun outfitting the end-unit space, which will feature new framing, dry wall, plumbing, electrical work, flooring and more.
The venue also will feature a retail section featuring an expanded selection of supplements, Rainis said.
Rainis, a resident of Allen Township, has bachelor’s degrees in athletic training and exercise science along with master’s degrees in post-secondary education and applied clinical nutrition.
He previously ran a nutritional and sports supplement store in Catasauqua (2018-2019); taught and later served as a medical program director at McCann School of Business & Technology in Hanover Township, Lehigh County (2013-2017); and trained clients at other Lehigh Valley gyms while operating his nutrition practice out of a local chiropractic clinic.
He decided to open Unrivaled Nutrition + Training in order to consolidate his services at one location.
"Business has been good, and we're doing some specials for March because we've been open for a year," Rainis said. "Since the new year, business has really picked up, and I think that's because a lot more people know that I'm committed to the community now."
To stay up-to-date on Unrivaled happenings, follow the business' Facebook page. Info: 610-214-2388; unrivaledones.com.