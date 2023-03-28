BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem public market more than three years in the making is delayed indefinitely as the development team reexamines the project's logistics and viability.
Riverport Public Market - a two-story, 24,000-square-foot marketplace featuring more than 20 food and beverage vendors and "one-of-a-kind retail experiences" - is still in the works for 17 W. Second St. on the city's South Side, but how it would look and when it would debut remains unclear, according to its developer, Bethlehem-based Ashley Development Corp.
Talk of the proposed Christmas City market began in 2017 and early plans were released in 2019, with an initial target opening date of spring 2020.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the market's anticipated opening date has been repeatedly pushed back - from fall 2021 to spring 2022 to fall 2022.
Now, Ashley Development has hit the brakes on the project as it reassesses its original design. No new tentative opening date has been announced.
"COVID-19 set the project back as several tenant prospects and respondents began to question the future of retail, especially higher density shared retail spaces like Riverport Public Market," Lou Pektor, president of Ashley Development, said in a written statement. "The development team is looking closely at the floor plans and considering a reset to increase open space and traffic flow through the market. We’re also conducting a new feasibility study given these changes."
Riverport Public Market is set to occupy part of a renovated former Bethlehem Steel machine shop - built in 1941 - that was most recently home to Starters Riverport, a sports bar and restaurant that closed in 2013 after seven years of business.
The building was vacated in the 1980s and was marginally used for storage until it was purchased by Ashley Development, which redeveloped the property in the mid-2000s.
The redevelopment project included converting the brick structure into a multi-use complex, featuring 171 luxury condominiums, a 468-space parking garage and 50,000 square feet of commercial space, including a fitness facility and the former restaurant.
At Riverport Public Market, Ashley Development is looking to create "a vibrant new place to celebrate local food and craft culture," with high-quality artisan products, freshly prepared foods and entertainment, according to a description on the market's website.
A demonstration kitchen, hosting cooking classes, company functions and other events, also is part of the initial design.
More than 200 indoor seats were originally anticipated, and vendors' spaces were originally set to range in size from 115 square feet to 1,636 square feet, but these plans may be amended to accommodate a new layout.
"I think it's possible that we're going to come out with a revamped plan entirely from the first plan that features additional airflow through the space - maybe bigger spaces, less vendors," said Gabriel Solms, a senior analyst with Ashley Development.
While demolition work has started, a bulk of the market's construction - including the configuration of vendor units - has yet to begin, Solms said.
Construction start and end dates have not yet been determined, and a "more comprehensive update" on the market is expected to be issued within the next few months following the feasibility study, Solms said.
In 2021, around a dozen Riverport Public Market tenants were announced, including Truffle Bar, Bethlehem Biscuit Company, Batch Microcreamery, Jealous Star Brewing Co., TYT Lite, Soaked Winery, Assembly, Zahra, Buratti's, Rawberry and Domaci Market.
At least a few of these businesses have already backed out of the project, but Ashley Development could not provide an updated list of tenants that were still committed to the project as conversations with some of the business owners are ongoing.
Some businesses that are no longer on the market's retail and restaurant roster include Domaci Market, Batch Microcreamery, Assembly, and Truffle Bar.
Home furnishings retailer Domaci ditched its plans to open Domaci Market - a take on a "modern-day general store" - as the business has ended its brick-and-mortar operations - including its store and design studio on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem.
Domaci owners Derrick and Warren Clark have shifted the business' focus to events, online sales, a new Domaci Market Pop-Up series and a new mobile retail truck set to debut this summer.
Batch, established in 2019, recently opened a new location at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, and co-owner Rick Pongracz said he and his partner are no longer interested in opening at the Riverport Public Market.
Instead, the partners are focusing on their new storefront as well as their stand inside the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown and a seasonal stand - reopening in May - at Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township.
"We heard that they're no longer moving forward with the Riverport project," Pongracz said. "So, we pulled out and got our deposit back."
Additionally, Assembly - a modern eatery serving pan-Asian cuisine - is no longer in the works as owner Lobynn Cha moved out of the region, and Truffle Bar - specializing in customizable chocolate truffles in a variety of flavors, is now planning to open a brick-and-mortar location at 5831 W. Tilghman St. in Upper Macungie Township later this spring.
Truffle Bar owner Brooke Dietrick has sold her truffles at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Breinigsville, pop-up shops in downtown Allentown and various public events throughout the Lehigh Valley over the past few years. The treats also can be purchased online through the business' website.
"With Riverport Market not opening, I had a decision to make," Dietrick posted on the business' Facebook page alongside images of the forthcoming shop. "So here we are…renderings of signage at my new location!!! This door is slated to open around Mother’s Day and I can’t wait to see all the familiar faces that have supported me for the past few years and look forward to seeing many new faces in the future!"
Like Pongracz, Samantha Younes, owner of Middle Eastern/Mediterranean concept Zahra, said she was led to believe that Riverport Public Market was no longer in the works. She hasn't received an update in several months, but she noted, "If it is still happening, Zahra is committed."
Zahra's original location continues to operate at the Downtown Allentown Market, and the Younes family also owns and operates Aladdin, a popular Middle Eastern restaurant on Union Boulevard in east Allentown.
"I think Riverport is a great space, and south Bethlehem is ripe for such a project," Younes said. "Zahra is definitely still interested should the Riverport project come to fruition."
Ramiro Bravo, operator of Jealous Star Brewing Co. and TYT Lite, said it was his understanding that the market's development was put on hold indefinitely, but he remains "behind it 100%."
TYT Lite is being pitched as a new fast-casual Mexican concept from Bravo, who also operates Tacos Y Tequila - a full-service Mexican restaurant - in downtown Allentown and Palmer Township.
Jealous Star Brewing Co., the brainchild of Bravo, brewer Brendon Velasquez and partner Tim Kiss, would focus on hand-picking ingredients catering to each style of beer, including stouts and hazy IPAs.
"I'm a firm believer that if and when [Riverport Public Market] happens, it's going to be the number one market in the Lehigh Valley, just due to the demographics and the hospitality scene in Bethlehem," Bravo said. "I was led to believe that it was paused, not cancelled, and that's why we kept our leases in place."
Ashley Development was given around $1 million in state grants to revitalize the space. The project's original price tag was expected to be around $4 million.
To stay up-to-date on Riverport Public Market happenings, follow the market's Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: riverportmkt.com.