HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A new destination for children's clothing and accessories is coming soon to a familiar venue in Lehigh County.
Over the Rainbow, a consignment shop carrying baby and children's clothing, toys and other items such as bibs, strollers, crib sheets and receiving blankets, will open 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6185 Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township.
The space previously housed Let's Play Tag, a consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items, which moved in December to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
Over the Rainbow is a veteran- and family-run business operated by Army veteran Mark Fabel and his wife, Jessica Fabel.
The Center Valley couple, with help from their two daughters, has been accepting consignment items since early January and will continue accepting them 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store's shopping hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Over the Rainbow will carry a wide array of children's clothing, including onesies, pants, dresses and coats, ranging in size from preemie to kids 14/16.
The shop accepts items suitable for upcoming seasons, Jessica said. For example, the store is currently accepting spring and summer fashions.
It also accepts baby gear such as cribs, strollers and Pack 'N Plays, along with other children's items such as books, games and toys. Car seats are not accepted.
All items should be cleaned, laundered and include working batteries (if needed).
"I've always really loved thrifting," Jessica said. "So, we're looking to offer good, quality children's clothing and other items at affordable prices."
To stay up-to-date on Over the Rainbow happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information, call 610-730-5068.