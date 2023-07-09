BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies and football fans will soon have a new establishment to frequent in downtown Bethlehem.
515 Main, a sports bar and restaurant serving up a bevy of beers, burgers, baseball games and more, is expected to open by early August at 515 Main St., owner Chris Tiscio said.
The space currently houses Corked 2.0, a dining and nightlife venue, which will continue to operate over the next few weeks as the transition occurs.
"We're excited," Tiscio said. "It's going to be a premier sports bar, and we'll be ready by Musikfest."
"We saw an opportunity to bring Main Street something that it doesn't have," general manager Sean Sadowsky added.
Tiscio and a few partners took control of Corked in March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group was drawn to the Main Street spot due to its location in the heart of the city's historic downtown, surrounded by a dynamic mix of retail stores, restaurants and tourist attractions.
With 515 Main, they're looking to add even more vibrancy to the area with affordable and high-quality food and drinks, plenty of sports viewing opportunities and nightlife entertainment on weekends.
Tiscio and his team are also hoping to shed a lingering impression that many people have of Corked, which original ownership billed as an upscale wine bar and steakhouse when it opened in 2013.
"When customers walk through the door, it's going to feel more like a sports bar and not like a fine dining restaurant anymore," Tiscio said. "That's what we're going for. We're going to have NFL Sunday Ticket and sports games on all of the TVs. We're also doing wing and clam specials."
"We're trying to get away from the impression that many people still have of what Corked originally was," Sadowsky added. "We don't want people to think we're primarily a dinner and date spot anymore. We want people to come in the afternoon to just grab a sandwich or a couple of apps with friends and coworkers. There are still people who call and ask us if they need to wear a sportcoat to dinner, and I tell them, 'Definitely not.' So, we want to broaden our horizons in a lot of ways."
A new name and sports emphasis aren't the only changes coming to 515 Main St.
The new establishment also will bring a fresh look, menu and staff, including new chefs, managers and servers.
A partition wall in the center of the space is being removed to create a more versatile, open-concept dining area with new high-top tables and banquette seating, Tiscio said.
Some of Corked's half-circular booths will remain, but they will be repositioned in the space.
The dance floor will be moved from the back of the space to middle.
"The nightlife section is going to move to the middle of the room," Sadowsky said. "There's going to be some extra booths where the dance floor currently is, and we're also going to add some TVs back there so it's not such a dead area when it's not nightlife. Then, we'd just take away some of the high-top tables and chairs in the middle of the room during nightlife to open it up."
"The dance floor will come right up to the bar," Tiscio added. "It won't be separated anymore."
Other cosmetic changes, including new interior paint, have already begun and will continue over the next several weeks.
"We're also going to be repainting the front of the building," Tiscio said. "Everything will look a lot different, but we're keeping the LED bartop."
The menu of 515 Main will feature some Corked favorites, including smoked gouda mac and cheese, garlic honey chicken and a truffle burger, but a majority of the food selections will be new.
Entree choices will be more limited, while the appetizer options will be expanded.
"We're going to have a ton of shareables and apps on the new menu," Tiscio said. "So, people can hang out and share some food with friends."
"We'll have some entrees, including chicken parm, pasta with vodka sauce and a steak, but it's not going to be extensive," Sadowsky added. "We'll have over 20 shareables and appetizers, whereas now, we have about six. There also will be new sandwiches and cheesesteaks, including a sliced strip steak sandwich on a ciabatta roll with horseradish mayo. Also, any of the sandwiches could be made into a wrap."
The new menu will feature options for all tastes and budgets, Tiscio said.
There's also a new "$6 before 6" happy hour, offered 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, featuring $6 appetizers such as coconut shrimp, loaded nachos, potato skins and spinach dip, along with $6 drinks such as mules, margaritas, mojitos and sangria.
There also will be more draft beers - around 20 - and shareable options such as beer towers, beer bottle buckets and pitchers of mimosa.
Additional entertainment, including a jukebox and trivia and karaoke nights, are also planned.
"We not only want to appeal to a guy who's coming out to get a burger and pitcher of beer with his buddies, we also want to be a fun destination for everyone, with more unique options like arancini balls and Buffalo chicken cheesesteak egg rolls," Sadowsky said. "We're also going to do a fun brunch one Sunday a month."
Corked 2.0 is not planning to close during the transition, with a bulk of the renovations planned for non-operating hours, Tiscio said.
Hours for 515 Main are still being finalized, but the business is tentatively set to operate Tuesday through Sunday, with Monday hours likely being introduced during football season.
"We're really excited for this change," Tiscio said. "More details will be announced on social media in the coming weeks. We'll also be accepting Corked 2.0 gift cards."