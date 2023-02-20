BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A fresh selection of Italian specialties is coming soon to a familiar dining spot in south Bethlehem.
The Orchid Steakhouse, a full-service, modern Italian steakhouse, is expected to open in May at 322 E. Third St., co-owner Samantha Gangewere said.
The corner space, at East Third and Polk streets, previously housed Molinari's, an Italian restaurant that closed in 2022 after 11 years of business.
Gangewere will operate The Orchid with her husband and the restaurant's head chef, Genc Gashi.
"We are very excited," Gashi said. "We're going to elevate the restaurant quality of what people are used to here in Bethlehem and make this a fine dining Italian steakhouse with modern Italian dishes and prime-quality steaks only."
Gashi previously worked as a chef at Three OAK Steakhouse in downtown Easton for nearly six years, while Gangewere has been a bartender and server at various Lehigh Valley establishments, including Wind Creek Bethlehem and the former Roosevelt's 21st in Allentown and Bethlehem.
"We both have dreamed of opening our own restaurant for a while," Gangewere said. "When we met, it was just magic, and we decided to go for it."
The Orchid Steakhouse, accommodating 90-100 people indoors with additional seating on a seasonal outdoor patio, will feature a full bar offering classic and signature cocktails, draft and bottled beer and premium wines.
The food menu is still being finalized, but customers can expect a variety of house-made pastas, prime steaks, salads and appetizers, among other items, Gangewere said.
Dinner will be offered daily, with brunch selections also being served on Sundays.
"Our menu's a bit of a secret right now, as we're still working on it," Gangewere said. "But it's definitely going to be different than what everyone else is offering in the area."
The couple is planning extensive renovations in the dining and kitchen spaces, and the public can stay up-to-date on the restaurant's progress via the business' Instagram page.