BETHLEHEM, Pa - A new Mexican restaurant is spicing up Bethlehem's dining scene.
Sabor Poblano Taqueria, offering authentic Mexican dishes such as flautas, tacos and tostadas, opened Saturday at 835 N. New St., co-owner Alex Ramirez said.
The space previously housed other eateries, including Johnnie Lustig's Frankfurters and, most recently, Wright's Pizza.
Ramirez and his wife, Marguerita Rodriguez, are preparing dishes using long-held family recipes.
The Bethlehem residents were born and raised in Puebla, located about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City, and are excited to offer "traditional Mexican cuisine" from their native country, Ramirez said.
"Many restaurants in the area claim to offer authentic Mexican food, but coming from Mexico myself, I know that it's not," Ramirez said. "We are going to offer made-from-scratch, authentic and tasty Mexican food, including popular dishes like gorditas, sopes and tostadas."
Sabor Poblano, which translates to flavor or taste of Puebla in English, is offering a limited menu during its soft opening period over the next few weeks.
Menu highlights include flautas, nachos, tostadas, guacamole with chips, bistec ala Mexicana (Mexican steak) and pollo en salsa verde (chicken patties in green sauce).
Customers also can enjoy tacos such as beef, chicken, al pastor (pork), carnitas (pork shoulder) and birria, along with specialty drinks such as horchata and jamaica (beverage made from hibiscus flowers). Tacos are $3.79 each or three for $9.99.
Starting in a few weeks, the restaurant will offer its full menu, which also will include sopes, gorditas, burritos, quesadillas and tortas such as grilled chicken, breaded beef and chorizo (Mexican sausage) and eggs.
About a dozen lunch specials will include chiles rellenos (poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and potato), marinated beef ribs with guajillo chile, pork ribs in green sauce, chicken stew with potatoes, Mexican-style beef soup and spinach patties with cheese in tomato sauce.
Specials, $9.99, will be served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas.
The eatery features a few indoor tables, but it mostly caters to customers seeking delivery and takeout orders.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.