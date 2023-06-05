ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A business combining fresh food and drinks with indoor golf and games is ending operations in Lehigh County.
The Sweet Spot Bar & Grill, a full-service restaurant and bar featuring Topgolf Swing Suite golf simulator bays, will hold its last day of business on June 30 at 2805 Lehigh St. in Allentown, according to a message posted Monday on the business' Facebook page.
The Sweet Spot opened in November 2019 in a building that was previously home to other dining establishments, including Bob Evans and Brazilian steakhouse Rodizio Grill.
"We can't tell you how much we appreciate you and your business over the last 3 1/2 years and we wish we could continue to be here for you," managing partner Terry Ellis wrote in the announcement. "Unfortunately, the COVID closures hit us very hard and we never truly recovered. We have struggled with raising awareness about our business and the amazing fun and food we offer and just simply have run out of resources to continue."
The Sweet Spot's golf simulators allow guests to play more than 90 different golf courses, including the famous Pebble Beach and St. Andrews Old Course.
There is a variety of options for individuals and groups, including playing in tournaments, enjoying closest-to-the-pin contests and practicing your game on a driving range where all of your stats are displayed and saved in a cloud account, accessible from anywhere with internet access.
Additionally, guests may use the simulators to play other sports such as baseball, football and hockey, along with non-sports games such as Carnival Classic and Zombie Dodgeball.
Topgolf Swing Suites are rented based on flat hourly rates and not by the person.
The non-peak rate (open to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday) is $50 per hour, while the peak rate (5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday; all day Saturdays and Sundays) is $60 per hour.
The Sweet Spot serves up appetizers such as chicken wings, coconut shrimp and sriracha-honey pork shanks; salads such as apple berry, Buffalo chicken and Caesar (featuring optional add-ons of grilled chicken, steak, salmon, shrimp or crab cake); and entrees such as fish and chips, Jack Daniel's salmon and stuffed portobello.
There are also "favorites" such as reuben and chicken caprese sandwiches, along with several golf-themed dishes such as "Fairway Fries" (crispy fries with Monterey Jack cheese, scallions, ranch, applewood-smoked bacon, cheese sauce and optional pulled pork), "The Bogey" (angus beef burger or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear on brioche bun), "Birdie Flatbread" (grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, tomato and buttermilk ranch on toasted flatbread), "The Caddyshack" (crab cake, arugula, tomato, onion and Cajun remoulade on English muffin), "The Hole-in-One" (house-made barbecue pulled pork on brioche bun with side of coleslaw) and "19th Hole" (peanut butter chocolate chip cake with peanut butter mousse, chocolate sauce and whipped cream).
Within a few hours of the announcement, the online post had garnered more than a dozen comments, primarily from customers lamenting the upcoming closure and extending warm wishes to the owners.
"Oh no, I'm so sorry to read this," one person commented. "You worked so hard and seemed like such a genuine person. Good luck with your future adventures."
"I’m very sad to hear this," another person wrote. "You guys hosted a wonderful birthday party for my son last month. We wish you the best."
Individuals with gift cards must use them by June 30. No refunds will be given.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
"We hope that you can find time to come in one last time to enjoy the experience before we are gone forever," the announcement concluded.