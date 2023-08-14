WYOMISSING, Pa. - A new cafe in Berks County invites you to satisfy your cravings with bacon and cheese omelettes, banana Foster French toast, bruschetta caprese flatbreads and other tasty selections.
Café Folino, serving specialty coffee drinks and breakfast and lunch dishes, opened Aug. 8 at 951 Hill Ave., Suite 3, Wyomissing.
The cafe, in The Block at Wyomissing Square, is owned and operated by the Folino family, who also own Mangia Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria on East Wyomissing Avenue in Mohnton.
"At Café Folino, we’re passionate about two things: great coffee and exceptional food," a message on the business' website reads. "We believe that every visit to our café should be a cozy and delightful experience that leaves you feeling recharged."
Café Folino, with indoor and outdoor seating, offers a wide variety of cafe favorites, including hot drinks such as espresso, cappuccino, cortado and macchiato and cold drinks such as nitro cold brew coffee, iced caramel latte and iced mochaccino.
Baked goods and desserts include fresh croissants, brownies, biscotti, homemade cannoli, tiramisu, lemon bars and assorted muffins, cakes, pies, scones, cheesecakes and cookies.
Breakfast selections, available all day, include eggs any style, egg sandwiches (on a bagel, croissant or English muffin), three-egg omlettes such as garden vegetable and Western, griddle options such as specialty French toast or pancakes (banana Foster, apple pie, cannoli stuffed delight and more) and side orders such as hashbrowns, gluten-free bread and various meats (ham, bacon, sausage, pork roll or Canadian bacon).
About a half dozen breakfast specialties include avocado toast, Florentine eggs Benedict and a “Breakfast Mess” (scrambled eggs, ham, green pepper and onion, topped with hashbrowns and American cheese and served with toast).
For lunch, customers can enjoy rotating soups, salads such as Italian wedge and strawberry arugula, wraps such as Buffalo chicken and turkey bacon avocado and sandwiches such as chicken caprese and turkey club. Sandwiches and wraps, $11-$14, are served with potato chips.
There are also flatbreads (available in gluten-free for $4 extra) such as bruschetta caprese, chicken pesto and margherita.
On Sundays only, the cafe does not serve its full breakfast and lunch menus, but it still offers cafe favorites such as lattes, muffins, pastries and scones.
“If you are looking for a lovely breakfast on Sunday, please head over to Mangia Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria for our large breakfast menu,” a post on the cafe’s Facebook page reads.
Café Folino is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Info: 484-709-2047; cafefolino.com.