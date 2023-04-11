FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv have expanded their delicious empire to include a third dining destination.
Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "scratch-made new American cuisine with a twist," is holding a soft opening this week at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township.
The full-service restaurant, with seating for around 70 customers in the dining room and another 60 customers on a covered patio, fills the space previously occupied by Alfie's Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that closed in the summer after five years of business.
"We're super excited," co-owner Karen Widrick said. "Opening a breakfast and lunch spot is something that our partnership has been thinking about for some years now."
Widrick, along with her husband and the restaurants' executive chef, Timothy Widrick, and business partners, Spencer and Carissa Cobb, also own and operate the two-year-old Surv - offering New American cuisine and wood-fired pizza - at the same Park Plaza shopping center.
The group also oversees operations at the 21-year-old Edge - offering classic and modern cuisine with French and Asian influences - at 74 W. Broad St., Suite 220, in downtown Bethlehem.
Both restaurants feature a chic but casual dining atmosphere.
"The other thing that sets us apart is that all of our restaurants have scratch kitchens," Karen said. "Every day, we're making everything from scratch."
At Sunny Side Up!, customers can enjoy classics breakfast dishes such as one, two or three eggs any style; egg, meat and cheese breakfast sandwiches; and Benedicts (two poached eggs on English muffins or smashed griddled Yukon gold potato topped with Bearnaise sauce) such as "The Scottie" (pastrami smoked salmon, spinach, pickled red onion) and "The Philly" (shaved steak meat, sauteed onions).
"Crafted plates of deliciousness," $12.50-$17.50, include "The Country Bumpkin" (buttermilk biscuits, house-made sausage gravy); "The Lafayette Platter" (two eggs, toast, two pancakes, choice of sausage or bacon); "The Schwine Schnitzel" (breaded prime boneless pork chop cutlet, sunny side-up eggs) and "Sunny Side Up Chicken & Waffle" (breaded chicken breast, house-made Belgian waffle, smoked bacon apple gravy, sunny side-up egg).
Customers also can build their own two-egg omelets ($13.50) by choosing a cheese, vegetable and meat. Additional items can be added for $1.
Other breakfast highlights include assorted danishes and muffins; pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles (made with pearl sugar); sides such as house-made sausage and house-made scrapple (regular or duck); and gluten-free items such as sweet potato flapjacks, apple cinnamon muffins and "The Shroom" Benedict.
Most breakfast selections come with potato hash or fresh fruit, and all breakfast items are available all day.
For lunch, served 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can enjoy house-made soups and salads such as loaded baked potato soup, grilled chicken apple almond salad and pan-seared salmon baby spinach salmon; "penne pasta delights" such as chicken parm, shrimp scampi and Bolognaise; and house burgers such as salmon, turkey and smashed (two ground beef burgers, grilled onions, Cooper cheese, awesome sauce and house-made B&B pickles on brioche bun).
Around a dozen crafted sandwiches, $10-$15, include a truffle egg salad (open faced); oven-roasted, black pepper-crusted turkey club; "Surf & Turf Cheesesteak" (steak meat, Cooper cheese, sweet pickled tartar sauce, fried clam strips); "Forks Panini" (grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, country coleslaw, house-made B&B pickles, house-made Thousand Island dressing on side); and "Chef Tim's Meatloaf Sandwich" (house-made meatloaf, secret sauce, house-made B&B pickles, baby arugula, Cooper cheese, artisan white toast).
Sandwiches come with hand-cut fries or side house baby green salad; and choice of bread (white, wheat or sourdough). Gluten-free options are available for an additional $2.
Tim, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, is executive chef of Edge and Surv and also leads the culinary team at Sunny Side Up!
The other owners also play key roles: Karen serves as director of operations, leading day-to-day tasks such as coaching staff and ordering supplies; Spencer serves as director of business development, assisting with business data analytics and restaurant growth development; and Carissa serves as director of guest experience, blending her creative vision with her passion for superior service.
Together, the quartet formed Lotus Restaurant Group, an ownership group overseeing Edge, Surv, Sunny Side Up! and any possible future restaurants.
As a symbol of rebirth, unwavering faith and tenacity, the lotus flower was chosen to represent the team's commitment to food service excellence.
The group's logo features a pair of knives at the center, representing Chef Tim, along with three lotus petals, representing Karen, Carissa and Spencer.
"The logo represents the four of us, and we incorporate it into all our restaurants' designs," Karen said. "In the case of Sunny Side Up!, the lotus is orange and made to look like the sun."
Edge and Surv, which have earned several awards from local publications over the years, also have become known for their local fundraisers, hosting monthly Curbside Charity events for regional nonprofit organizations.
At their newest restaurant, the partners are also looking to give back to the community.
Sunny Side Up!, occupying a renovated space featuring hardwood flooring, is BYOB to start, Karen said.
The owners are hoping to attain a liquor license allowing the business to serve Pennsylvania-made spirits by the end of the year.
Sunny Side Up!, featuring seating at banquettes and chairs, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Info: 610-438-1602; sunnysideupforks.com.