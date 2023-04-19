UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A new Nazareth-area restaurant invites you to "experience the vibrant flavors of Mexico."
Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, serving chile relleno, tamales, tacos and other Mexican specialties, is holding its grand opening on Wednesday, April 19, at 52 E. Lawn Road in Upper Nazareth Township.
The space, next to Rita's Italian Ice, previously housed other eateries, including JAK-E Potato and, most recently, Mad J's BBQ.
Los Compadres co-owners Jesus Meza and Lorenzo Alejandres overhauled the space with new flooring, wall paint, kitchen equipment and more.
Meza has held cooking gigs for about 20 years at other Lehigh Valley restaurants, including Braveheart Highland Pub in Hellertown and, most recently, Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township.
At Los Compadres, he's working alongside his wife, Josephina, and two sons.
"We are excited to share our passion for authentic Mexican cuisine with you, and we hope that your experience with us is filled with love, warmth, and unforgettable memories," a message on the restaurant's website reads. "Our menu is crafted with the freshest and finest ingredients, and our dishes are prepared with love and care to ensure that each bite is a burst of flavors that will leave you wanting more."
Customers can choose from a variety of soft-shell taco options, including carne asada (grilled steak), chorizo (Mexican sausage), carnitas (roasted pork) and al pastor (marinated pork and pineapple), served in groups of three for $10.
There is also a deep-fried American taco, $7, featuring meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.
Other menu highlights include appetizers such as flautas, chili nachos and coconut shrimp; fajitas (chicken, steak or shrimp, with mixed peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, rice and beans); and a variety of burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and tortas.
A dozen entrees, served with rice and beans, include selections such as mole poblano (chicken covered with traditional poblano spicy sauce made with chocolate), steak ranchero (grilled steak with onions and jalapeno) and pinas locas (pineapple shell filled with beef tips, chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables in a spicy salsa).
Entrees are priced between $14 and $20, with the exception of a $30, "molcajete" platter for two, featuring a Mexican volcanic stone bowl filled with grilled steak, grilled chicken, onion, shrimp, chorizo, cactus and cheese.
"At Los Compadres, we promise to bring you the best of Mexican cuisine, with each dish crafted with love and care," the business' online message continues.
The 15-seat restaurant also offers a kids menu, featuring chicken fingers, mac and cheese, a cheeseburger and small quesadilla, along with beverages such as Jarritos (Mexican soft drinks), agua de horchata, coffee and tea.
Grand opening festivities include complimentary burgers and hot dogs (noon to 4 p.m.) and an outdoor bounce house for kids.
Los Compadres, which offers takeout and catering, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Outdoor seating is coming in the next few weeks, Meza said.