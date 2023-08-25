BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A seasoned Lehigh Valley photographer is offering new services, including professional youth sports portraits, at a new studio in Northampton County.
Timothy Gangi, known for his wedding and engagement photography, in early August opened New Street Studios at 823 New St. in downtown Bethlehem.
The studio is an expansion of Gangi’s existing business, Gangi Photography, which has specialized in wedding photography since 2013.
At the new studio, Gangi is focusing on sports portraits, headshots and commercial work.
He’s especially excited to dive into the sports arena and capture images of talented young athletes in their best light.
Posts on the studio’s Facebook page invite parents to book a session for their “little champion” and “future pros.”
“Why settle for the same old cheesy school photos!” the post continues. “Let’s crank it up!”
“When I was growing up, kids’ sports photos were pretty basic with cheesy backgrounds of lightning bolts or not-so-great bleachers and stadiums,” Gangi said.
“But today, with more advanced technology, we can really capture a kid’s grit and determination in crisper and more creative photos. So, I’m looking forward to offering parents unique, lasting images of their kids, while also helping boost the kids’ confidence levels as well.”
Gangi, who graduated from Penn State University with a fine arts degree in 2006, has been a creative individual his entire life.
Before focusing on photography after college, he devoted much of his time to painting and drawing. He also enjoys playing the guitar.
With his wedding photography, he captures small details in both candid and posed shots.
He utilizes creative photographic techniques, including various lighting methods, to capture vibrant and artistically composed images.
He also enjoys taking advantage of picturesque landscapes and breathtaking scenery at regional wedding venues, including Folino Estate in Greenwich Township, Woodstone Country Club in Lehigh Township and Glasbern Inn in Weisenberg Township.
“My strengths come from my strong creative background and pursuing the arts my entire life with a constant appreciation for the beautiful world around us,” Gangi said.
Gangi Photography has associate photographers to elevate clients' experiences.
Two photographers bring “twice the lense power” and make sure that no fleeting detail is overlooked at your wedding, Gangi said. They also bring a diverse range of artistic styles and perspectives.
“Our collaborative efforts will leave you with a timeless treasure trove of memories to relive and cherish for a lifetime,” Gangi said.
At his new studio, Gangi also is looking to expand his services to include pet and family portraits and more unique offerings such as iris photography.
“The iris is the colored part of the eye, and every iris is 100% unique,” Gangi said. “So, I could capture close-up shots of every family member’s iris and arrange them together. It would be more artistic and definitely a talking piece for your home.”
To book a consultation or for more information on photography services, visit newstreetstudios.com or gangiphotography.com. Info: 609-577-5532.