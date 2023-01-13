WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats is making moves in Whitehall Township.
King Kone, which opened in 1990 at 5503 MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza, is planning to move next week to 4128 Springmill Road.
The Springmill Road site, about a football field's length away from the shop's original spot (across Route 145), is the former home of Hoover Karate Academy, which continues to operate a location on Memorial Road in Upper Macungie Township.
"Finally after a long two years, we are officially MOVING!" a post on the business' Facebook page reads. "We will be closed on Monday 1/16 and Tuesday 1/17 to finish getting everything ready. We will reopen on Wednesday 1/18 at the new location across the street! We hope to see you there!"
Owner Rick Safi, who took over King Kone in 2015, was attracted to the Springmill Road property as it's larger - 2,600 square feet compared to the shop's current 2,100 square feet - and offers more space for parking - 28 spots compared to the roughly three dozen that it currently shares with other tenants of the strip mall.
At the new location, customers traveling southbound on Route 145 will be able to directly access the parking lot from the roadway, while customers driving northbound will access it by turning left on Route 329, right on Spruce Street and right on Springmill Road.
King Kone's new location will have indoor seating for around two dozen guests, which is slightly less than it can accommodate at its current location, Safi said.
However, the new venue will feature much more outdoor seating on a newly constructed deck, measuring roughly 24 feet by 32 feet, Safi said. The business has just a few outdoor benches at its current spot.
At the new location, King Kone will continue to operate year-round, and it also will retain its full menu, which includes popular specialty sundaes such as brownie, cheesecake, strawberry shortcake and s'mores galore, Safi said.
The shop features more than 60 flavors of Leiby's premium ice cream, made about 30 miles northwest in Schuylkill County.
Customers can choose from staples such as black raspberry, cookies & cream and mint chocolate chip as well as seasonal favorites such as pumpkin, caramel apple and peppermint stick. Vegan flavors such as vanilla and almond bark are also available.
Ice cream, including various soft-serve varieties, is available in cups or cones, with toppings such as candy and sprinkles available for customization.
Other menu highlights include sundaes, milkshakes, water ice, gelatis, floats and ice cream parfaits. The shop also offers puppy sundaes, $2.50 each, for dogs.
King Kone, which also sells homemade ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches, is open daily. Info: 610-261-1935; kingkonewhitehall.com.