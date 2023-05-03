BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A winged pig named Winky is almost ready to greet customers at a new restaurant in north Bethlehem.
The roughly 6-foot-tall, pink swine statue - sporting sunglasses, a colorful motif and a smile - is the mascot for Flying Pig Tavern & Tap, a family-friendly pub expected to open next week at 1313 Center St., co-owner Billy Kounoupis said.
"We're shooting for on or before May 10," Kounoupis said of the restaurant's planned opening. "That's really the goal. We'll be announcing it very soon on social media when we have a definitive date."
Kounoupis, who owns Billy's Downtown Diner in Bethlehem and Easton, joined forces with his cousins and fellow restaurateurs - Tim Kalavruzos, Chris Kolovos and Bill Diamantakos - to open the Bethlehem tavern.
The partners share the same vision - "providing high-quality food and drinks while focusing on family and the community" - when it comes to running restaurants, Kounoupis said.
"It's great to have partners who are both family and well-seasoned restaurant owners," Kounoupis said. "We all bring something unique to the table, but we all also have the same goal - providing a great customer experience through friendly service and the freshest ingredients possible. We'd rather do 30 things really well than 200 things all over the place. So, this place will offer delicious food and fun for all."
The family-friendly tavern will occupy a renovated building that previously housed Tocci's Tailgaters Pub & Grill, which closed in 2020 after four years of business.
The structure, at the intersection of Center Street and Elizabeth Avenue, is near Liberty High School and Moravian College's football fields.
"I kept driving by this vacant building, and I just knew that I wanted to open something here," Kounoupis said. "I love that it's in a very visible location, I love that it's not too far from Billy's and I love that it's in Bethlehem because I love anything and everything Bethlehem."
Flying Pig will be a second location of the business, which Kalavruzos and Diamantakos debuted in early 2022 in Bordentown, N.J.
Between all of the cousins, they operate around 20 regional restaurants and banquet and catering facilities, including The Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia and New Jersey venues such as The Merion in Cinnaminson, Olga's Diner in Marlton, Lucien's Manor in Berlin and The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees.
"Since we own multiple catering halls in multiple states, I said I wouldn't do another restaurant until pigs fly," Kalavruzos said. "Then, Billy [Diamantakos] and I went on a nation tour during COVID, visiting a lot of different restaurants along the way. Ultimately, we decided to incorporate some of our favorite items from across the country - including a bacon trio from South Carolina - into a menu for a new tavern. So, that's how the Flying Pig came to be."
The partners want the new Flying Pig to be a casual venue where customers can gather with friends and family to chat about their day, watch their favorite sports teams and enjoy a great meal.
The tavern's "focus will be on family and the community," which has been a hallmark of Billy's since its founding in Bethlehem 23 years ago, Kounoupis said.
"We want to make it a fun place," Kounoupis said. "We're serious about the quality of our food and drinks, but when it comes to our atmosphere, we want it to be relaxed, cozy and fun."
The Bethlehem Flying Pig, with seating for around 90 customers, will offer a wide variety of made-to-order dishes, including appetizers such as traditional, bone-in chicken wings (available in barbecue, Buffalo, honey bourbon, garlic parmesan, mango habanero or Carolina reaper sauces); 12-inch, thin-crust pizzas such as Buffalo chicken, short rib and "Flying Pig" (spicy marinara with asiago and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage and shredded bacon); and large plates such as seared ahi tuna, salmon, sirloin steak and fajitas (chicken, steak, shrimp, veggie or mix-and-match).
A signature appetizer is a chicken parmigiana pizza, featuring crispy chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese, with the pizza dough being made from ground chicken.
"We're big on wings, and we encourage sharing," Diamantakos said. "Some of other popular appetizers include our cheesesteak eggrolls, bang bang shrimp and the Bavarian pretzel, which has been a huge hit."
"My personal favorite is the bacon trio," Kalavruzos added. "It's thick-cut, slab bacon and we sauce it with three different sauces - maple chili, candied bourbon and honey sesame."
About 70% of the Bordentown location's menu will be replicated, with other highlights including various soups, salads and sandwiches, Kounoupis said.
The Bethlehem tavern also will offer Flying Pig's popular burgers, featuring never-frozen signature beef patties, made from angus chuck, brisket and sirloin.
Various burger toppings include macaroni and cheese, caramelized onions and a sunny side-up egg, with a signature "Big Pig" option featuring bacon, onion straws, jack cheese and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun.
"The signature burgers are just out-of-this-world amazing," Kounoupis said.
The tavern will feature a 20-seat full bar, with 14 draft beers including many unique, local microbrews. Customers also will be able to enjoy local wines, spirits, and hand-crafted signature and classic cocktails.
"For both our food and our drinks, we are sourcing local ingredients as much as possible," Kounoupis said. "We live in a very tight-knit community that supports us. So, we want to support them as well."
Kounoupis was drawn to the idea of bringing another Flying Pig tavern to the Lehigh Valley as the name is "perfectly suited for the area," he said.
"We have the IronPigs baseball team, and the iron that Bethlehem Steel used to make was called pig iron," Kounoupis explained. "So, I felt the name would represent the community nicely."
The partners have overhauled the building's interior with various improvements, including new booths, LED lighting, kitchen equipment and 10 TVs. Aesthetic highlights include orange-red accent walls, a Flying Pig wall mural and a new bar top with 35,000 LED lights in it.
Outside, they've painted the facade a light-yellow color and updated the lighting, including new string lights above a 30-seat patio.
Live music and other events such as karaoke and trivia will be held weekly.
Flying Pig Bethlehem will be open seven days a week, with evening dinner hours only to start, Kounoupis said. After a few weeks, the partners then plan to introduce lunch service as well.
"We're going to start with limited hours and a limited menu because it's an all new crew working on new equipment in a newly renovated space," Kounoupis said. "We just want to make sure everything goes smoothly, and then will slowly expand."
In addition to readying the Flying Pig's Bethlehem outpost, Kounoupis also is working on a new, yet-to-be-announced location of Billy's Downtown Diner in Allentown's West End, which he hopes to open later this year.
He closed the diner's location on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown in 2021 with plans to move operations elsewhere in the city.
For more information on Flying Pig Bethlehem, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.