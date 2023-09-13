EASTON, Pa. - Foodies looking to satisfy their sweet tooth have a new destination to frequent in downtown Easton.
Fox Bakery, a European-style bakery offering unique, artisan treats that are as visually captivating as they are delicious, held a grand opening Sept. 1 at 125 N. Third St.
Olga Fox, a pastry chef with more than 15 years of experience in the baking industry, is crafting decadent cookies, cupcakes, macarons, mousse cakes, chocolate-covered strawberries and other mouthwatering creations.
Fox, who earned her pastry chef degree from Russia and also holds certification in the United States, puts her own spin on a variety of popular baked goods.
Customers can dig into coffee caramel and strawberry pistachio tarts, chocolate-covered and double-stuffed macarons, and berry-topped pavlova – a meringue-based dessert.
In the bakery’s first couple of weeks, a rotating selection of about 15 types of macarons has been one of the biggest draws, according to Fox’s husband, Dennis Fox, who is helping run the bakery.
Popular macaron flavors include coconut, lemon, milk chocolate, Nutella, peanut, passion fruit and more.
In terms of cake, customers can choose from a variety of round cakes and cake slices that are displayed in the bakery’s case.
They also can place custom orders detailing requests for specific fillings, icing, shapes and other features.
“A lot of people are excited and really liking everything,” Dennis said. “Olga is creative, diligent and dedicated to her craft. Just like a painter focuses on their work, she focuses on her work. Her baked goods are like delicious works of art.”
Fox Bakery occupies an updated space that previously housed Cake & Corolla, an artisan bakery, cafe and flower shop, which moved in May to a larger spot a few blocks away at 118 Northampton St.
It joins a growing number of city bakeries, which also includes Easton Baking Company, The Modern Crumb, Sweet Girlz Bakery, Pie + Tart, The Modern Bakery and the newly opened Mia & Maddie's Bakery.
Fox Bakery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.