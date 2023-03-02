Savor tasty food and drink specials while supporting local businesses during the third annual Greater Northampton Area Restaurant Week.
The event, which kicks off Sunday and continues through March 11, is presented by the Greater Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce and features fixed-price menus and other deals at 12 Northampton and Bath area participants, including BeanBath Cafe and Town & Country Restaurant.
"This week is an opportunity to showcase the region's delicious restaurants by bringing people from all over the Lehigh Valley and beyond to experience what our local Northampton area restaurants offer," a message on the chamber's Facebook page reads.
For lovers of pasta, pizza and other Italian cuisine, two Northampton restaurants — Assante Ristorante Italiano and Palermo’s Italian Grill & Pizza — and two Bath restaurants — Byron Place Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant and My Place Pizza Restaurant — are showcasing delicious deals.
Assante, at 2050 Main St, is offering a $32, four-course dinner, with main course options of pollo fritto, cavatelli Italiano and salmon Adriatico; and Palermo’s, at 11 E. 24th St., is offering three promotions: two large cheese pizzas for $24.99, three 12-inch cheesesteaks and large fries for $29.99 and one large pizza, 10 wings and one 2-liter A-Treat soda for $26.99.
Additionally, My Place, at 270 E. Northampton St., is offering a free 2-liter bottle of soda with a minimum $25 purchase; and Byron Place, at 124 S. Walnut St., is presenting three deals: 10% off your total order (dine-in only), buy two sandwiches, get a free side of fries and buy two pizzas, get a free 2-liter of soda.
"We're thrilled to partner with local restaurants and encourage our communities to get out and enjoy what the restaurant scene in the Greater Northampton Area has to offer!" a post on the chamber's Facebook page reads.
Seemsville Pub & Grille will offer lunch specials such as $8 cheeseburgers (choice of toppings or style) and all-day specials such as $8 quesadillas (chicken, beef, veggie or cheese), while Red Wolf Bar & Grille will offer lunch specials such as $7 plain pizzas and $7 chicken quesadillas with fries and dinner specials such as buy one appetizer, get one half off and two entrees for $30.
The Gin Mill and Grille will offer different specials on each day, including half price wings and boneless bites on Wednesday and two tacos for $6, $8 nachos, $4 Coronas and $6 margaritas on Thursday.
Other promotions will include a $25, three-course menu, with entree options of Pennsylvania Dutch pork and sauerkraut, hickory-smoked prime rib melt, two smokehouse meat sampler and Frank's steak and potato skillet, at Point Phillips Hotel; two sweet strudels or one savory strudel and one sweet strudel for $30 at Mattie's Strudel Haus; and specials such as fish tacos with Baja sauce and fries for $14 and a black diamond cheesesteak with sauteed onions, mushrooms and fries for $15 at The Bath Exchange.
Greater Northampton Area Restaurant Week will follow East Penn Restaurant Week, which wraps ups Saturday, March 4.
For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/greaternorthamptonareachamber.