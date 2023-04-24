Sink your teeth into tasty dishes while supporting local businesses during the fifth annual Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week.
The event, which kicked off Sunday and continues through Saturday, is presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and features fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at eight Southern Lehigh area restaurants, including Red Robin at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
"Get out and support local by enjoying these awesome deals the local eateries are serving up!" a post on the Southern Lehigh Chamber's Facebook page reads.
Three-course menus are being presented at Milford Township's The Brick Tavern Inn ($24; available 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), with second-course highlights of barbecue brisket mac and cheese, blackened shrimp and grits and fried Yuengling-battered haddock sandwich; and Upper Saucon Township's White Orchids Thai Cuisine ($35), featuring second-course options of pad Thai, panang curry, drunken noodles and basil fried rice.
Casa Toro Mexican Grill is offering three-course menus for both lunch and dinner, with the $30 dinner menu including entree options of fish tacos, sizzlings fajitas and pollo Colorado (chicken rolled and stuffed with a mix of spinach, mild peppers, onions and cheese, simmered in a medium, creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice and beans). The restaurant is closed on Monday.
Other promotions include 10% off any order of $25 or more at both Carlo's Pizza and Diana's Cafe; and a free sugar cone with the purchase of any signature sundae at the newly opened Batch Microcreamery at The Promenade Shops.
Additionally, Coopersburg Diner is offering a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner deals, including stuffed French toast with strawberries and cream cheese sauce for $9.95, a spanakopita and Greek salad for $13.95 and a broiled seafood combo for $24.95.
For full menus and other Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week details, visit facebook.com/SouthernLehighCC.