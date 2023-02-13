FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Get ready to explore the culinary delights of Fountain Hill during the borough's inaugural restaurant week, Feb. 19-25.
The event, presented by the Fountain Hill Community Coalition, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other dining deals at five establishments.
Pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties will be plentiful at three restaurants specializing in the cuisine.
First, Arelis Italian Restaurant Pizzeria Grille will offer a dine-in deal featuring two chicken or veal dinners for $35.99. Dinners include two side salads, dinner rolls and a complimentary glass of wine.
Arelis, at 1798 Broadway, also is offering an online deal where customers can save $10 on any online order of $30 or more (use code FOUNTAINHILL at checkout) placed at OrderArelis.com.
At The Vineyard Di Norma, which recently rebranded from The Vineyard Restaurant, diners can enjoy a $35, three-course menu with entree options that include house-made pasta with amatriciana, marinara, Bolognese, alfredo, pesto, carbonara or vodka sauce. Dessert options include a cannoli or tiramisu.
Also, Lorenzo's Italian Family Restaurant, at 1402 Broadway, is offering a "2 can dine for $39.99" deal, where customers choose a drink, baked pasta dinner (eggplant rollatini, lasagna, manicotti, stuffed shells, cheese ravioli, baked ziti Sicilian or baked ziti with ricotta and mozzarella) and dessert (cannoli, tirmisu cup, chocolate cake, chocolate mousse cake, chocolate mousse cup, limoncello cake or New York apple crumb pie).
Other promotions include 10% off any food order at Gametime Sports Bar & Grille; and free appetizer and dessert with the purchase of $10 or more at Kasey Lynn's on Broadway.
Fountain Hill Community Coalition is a nonprofit organization "committed to bringing people together." For more information, visit the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/FountainHillCommunityCoalition.