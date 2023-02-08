HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County.
Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
The new outpost, between Aldi and Dollar Tree in the County Line Plaza, will occupy a renovated space that previously housed VF Outlet.
Individuals seeking a job at the new Big Lots location are welcome to stop by the store 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for an in-person interview, according to signage. Employee benefits include 20% off everything and 30% off furniture.
Big Lots, which has a mission to help people "live big and save lots," traces its origins to 1967, when Sol Shenk founded Consolidated International, Inc. - the company that is now Big Lots.
Shenk enjoyed making "crazy closeout deals," especially on auto parts and vehicles, according to Big Lots' website.
In 1970, the company began operating as Consolidated International before launching the Odd Lots/Big Lots closeout chain in 1982. Over the years, the chain expanded to include stores doing business as Big Lots, Odd Lots, Mac Frugal’s Bargains * Closeouts, and Pic ‘N’ Save.
In 2001, the store names and company identity were converted to a single national brand: Big Lots.
"From our closeout store roots to our entrance into discount retailing, our core purpose of helping people save money on all kinds of products has stayed the same," a message on Big Lots' website reads. "But the needs of our customers have expanded dramatically. Today we offer an extensive assortment of brand-name items and quality products, including food, furniture, seasonal items, electronics and accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts."
Ohio-based Big Lots Inc., traded on the New York Stock Exchange, in December reported a net loss of $103 million, or $3.56 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 that ended Oct. 29.
The loss includes an after-tax charge of $16.3 million, or $0.56 per share, associated with store asset impairment charges. Excluding this charge, the adjusted net loss was $86.7 million, or $2.99 per share. The net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
Additionally, net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $1.204 billion, a 9.8% decrease compared to $1.336 billion for the same period in 2021.
In the earnings report, Big Lots president and CEO Bruce Thorn stated, "The third quarter marks another quarter in which we met the challenges of a tough environment head on and did what we said we would do. Our sales and gross margin were in line with guidance and, importantly, year-over-year inventories continued to come down materially."
"Going forward, we will build on the significant progress we have achieved in strengthening our business model," Thorn added. "These efforts will enable us to better adapt to continuously evolving customer needs, build upon our core competencies, and deliver incredible value."