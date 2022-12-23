EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton.
Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Owner Kristine Shive decided to sell the business and close the shop to focus on her health.
"I have spent a lot of time and energy helping pet parents with their wellness concerns but I've been neglecting my own wellness," she writes in the post. "As many of you know I've been battling my own health issues and unfortunately it has been deteriorating over this past year. I have decided to permanently close at the end of this month to focus on my health."
Shive opened Bella's Bistro in November 2021 in a renovated space that was formerly home to Touch of Thai, a restaurant that closed in early 2020 after about 20 years of business.
She aimed to pursue her passion of developing all-natural dog superfoods and dog treats alongside a full line of pet wellness products that assist with gut health, immune support, liver function, pest control, skin care and more.
"My goal is to help educate people on how to feed their pup a clean diet to include whole foods, with no preservatives or toxic chemicals, one pet parent at a time," she explains on the business' website.
"I believe in best practices and operating with high integrity and ethics, as well as transparency," Shive said on the website. "This is why I designed my shop with an open kitchen concept. I make my products in small batches to ensure quality and freshness. I try to source ingredients from sustainable and ethical sources and I strive for zero waste in my kitchen."
After graduating from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and nutrition, Shive moved to upstate New York where she started a family as well as a pet day care and boarding business.
The operation was taking off with its services being in high demand, but financial troubles stemming from the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 forced the family to end the pet-sitting business.
Eager to resume work, Shive then expanded on a practice that she was already doing for her American pit bull and the bistro's namesake, Bella, who she rescued about 10 years ago.
"When [Bella] was diagnosed with the early onset of kidney disease (in which her breed is prone to), I immediately went to work, learning everything I possibly could about renal failure and how to manage it without veterinarian prescriptions," Shive explains on the business' website. "I now make her fresh food weekly using only human-grade, whole, superfoods intended to protect the kidneys."
The bistro's closing announcement garnered dozens of reactions and comments, primarily from customers lamenting the loss and extending warm wishes to Shive.
"You will be truly missed," one person wrote. "So sorry to hear that you are closing. Most importantly, get well real soon! You are wonderful!"
"We will miss you," another individual commented. "You are truly amazing! Get well and be well."