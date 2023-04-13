EASTON, Pa. – A few months after closing their store and design studio in downtown Bethlehem, the owners of home furnishings retailer Domaci are planning a new business venture in downtown Easton.
Warren and Derrick Clark, who founded Domaci as an e-commerce company in 2015, on Thursday announced plans to open Belleville Market - a multi-merchant shopping and entertainment space - later this year at 20 S. Third St. in downtown Easton.
Inspired by the Paris neighborhood of the same name, Belleville Market will be "a shopping experience modeled after a European street market and home to a juried collection of independently-owned, creative-based, small businesses," according to a news release.
Belleville Market, which will occupy the space currently home to Easton Antique Emporium, will serve as the new permanent landing space for the Domaci storefront while also being a hub for other creators, curators and collectors.
“We’re excited to continue a business relationship with many of the existing merchants from the Easton Antique Emporium, while at the same time welcoming new entrepreneurs with a unique vision and passion for what they do," Warren Clark said. “Many of our merchants already operate successful online shops, participate in seasonal festivals or even wholesale their merchandise to other retailers, but benefit additionally from having a more permanent ‘brick and mortar’ location."
"Our variety of merchant spaces are very affordable with far less overhead costs than a typical storefront lease but with all the benefits of being on a main street in a vibrant city center. In that regard, we hope to be a sort of small business incubator for up-and-coming entrepreneurs who might otherwise have difficulty starting up a new business on their own.”
Other popular local businesses that will be joining Domaci as new merchants in Belleville Market include: Emmaus-based Cottage and Bloom, offering home decor and personal items inspired by the garden and all things vintage, farmhouse, and industrial design; Steel City Plant Co., a one-stop urban plant shop specializing in pet-friendly offerings and unique plant accessories; Bethlehem-based Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom, a family owned company that produces and imports the freshest extra virgin olive oil and vinegar, and Rascal Salvage Vintage, a New Jersey-based vintage shop featuring a hand-picked collection of nostalgic collectibles.
Belleville Market also will offer small-scale events, space for workshops, live music and entertainment and opportunities for non-permanent vendor pop-ups.
“We’re excited to bring a bit of the fun and enjoyment that so many of our guests experienced at our Bethlehem shops to Easton,” Derrick Clark said. “This location offers a perfect spot for musicians to perform on select dates while our guests browse and shop. We’ll be bringing back our ever-popular tradition of passing out complimentary beer and wine to our guests as well. We want everyone to feel welcome and to stay awhile.”
The Clarks most recently were operating Domaci on the ground floor of the newly renovated Myers Building in downtown Bethlehem from December 2020 until this past January.
Since January, they've been focusing on the business' e-commerce platform as well as hosting Domaci pop-up events.
"Over the past few months, issues beyond our control have left us no other option but to step back, refocus our priorities, and move on from our current location at 523 Main Street," the couple announced in December. "While the circumstances haven’t been ideal, we're excited to move forward, pivot and continue to grow Domaci in new and exciting ways. After all, that’s what we do best."
Domaci, meaning “home” in Czech — a nod to Derrick’s family heritage, sells home decor such as furniture, area rugs, lamps, wall art, pillows, clocks and holiday accents.
Customers also can shop everyday essentials, including drinkware, dinnerware and cleaning and personal care products.
The downtown Bethlehem spot was actually home to the Clarks’ first Domaci store, which they debuted in 2016 before shifting operations to East Third Street on Bethlehem's South Side about a year and a half later. The south Bethlehem store shuttered in the summer of 2020.
In downtown Easton, the Clarks are welcoming other business owners to operate alongside them. Prospective merchants are encouraged to visit bellevillemarket.com and submit an application.
The transition to Belleville Market is expected to be complete in late summer, and the emporium space will remain open for business during the transition.