EMMAUS, Pa. - The largest pizza company in the world is making moves in Lehigh County.
The Emmaus location of Domino’s, a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets, is planning to move from its longstanding strip mall spot at 695 State Road to a larger space undergoing extensive renovations at the northeast corner of Chestnut and 10th streets in Emmaus.
The Chestnut Street building was previously home to a Pizza Hut eatery, which closed in July 2020, and is about two miles south of the Domino’s store’s current location.
It’s unclear when the move is expected to be complete.
The Domino’s store continues to operate at its original State Road location while work is underway on the Chestnut Street structure, with Emmaus borough manager Shane Pepe noting that the borough received a roof permit request from Domino’s for the Chestnut Street location.
A worker at the State Road location along with an individual answering the phone at MSK Management, which operates the Domino’s store, both confirmed that the move is happening but could not provide further details such as a general time frame for the transition.
Earlier this year, Vinart Dealerships purchased the State Road property that is home to Domino’s and other strip mall tenants, including Fitness Exchange, Payless Cleaners, Yoga Lab and Stoves ‘n Stuff.
The strip mall is located between Lehigh Valley Honda and Mercedes-Benz of Lehigh Valley, which are both operated by Vinart.
“There are various different leases in place with the different tenants,” said Andrew Wright, managing partner of Vinart. “Of course, they are free to vacate once their lease expires but we have not taken action to force anyone out or anything like that. We are still evaluating options for the future of the property.”
Domino’s traces its origin back to 1960, when two brothers opened their first pizzeria called DomNick’s in Michigan. In 1965, they renamed their successful pizzeria Domino’s.
By 1978, there were 200 pizzerias in operation, and by 1989, there were 5,000 Domino’s stores. Today, there are more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets worldwide.
More than 5,600 locations are in operation in the United States, including more than 50 in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region.
On Chestnut Street in Emmaus, Domino’s will occupy a property that previously housed Pizza Hut for decades.
In recent years, Juan and Melanie Martinez, the husband and wife operators of multiple Don Juan Mex Grill locations throughout the Lehigh Valley, were planning to open Melly Mel’s – a new fast-casual concept – at the former Pizza Hut property.
However, planned improvements – including a proposed drive-thru – came in over budget, Juan said.