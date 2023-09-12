ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A downtown Allentown restaurant has closed, but its cowboy burgers, hand-cut loaded chips and other tasty offerings can still be enjoyed at a venue near you.
Red Ticket Cafe, known for its “scratch-made food that promises to bring big flavors,” has ended operations at 840 W. Hamilton St., but husband and wife owners Alan Gaul and Christine Serrill are continuing to serve customers via the business’ food truck.
The couple opened the eatery last October as an extension of their mobile operation, which experienced rapid success after launching in 2021.
Gaul, the business’ executive chef, and Serrill announced the “very difficult decision” on Red Ticket Cafe’s Facebook page.
“We have been dealing with very serious health issues and had to take into account how this was affecting our business,” the online post reads. “We will still be running the Red Ticket Cafe Food Truck and serving all of our wonderful customers our scratch made menu that they have come to know and love. We wanted to thank everyone who came by the Cafe to enjoy our food! We love and appreciate all of you!”
Since debuting the Red Ticket Cafe food truck a couple of years ago, Gaul and Serrill have built a strong following for their business by visiting several Lehigh Valley craft breweries, including Taylor House Brewing Co. in Catasauqua, Lost Tavern Brewing in Hellertown, Yergey Brewing in Emmaus, Rising River Brewing in Lower Macungie Township, Sherman Street Beer Company in Allentown, Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem and Retriever Brewing Company in Lowhill Township.
A rotating menu showcases made-from-scratch American cuisine, including specialty burgers, sandwiches, salads and soups.
Popular handhelds include a Cubano and “Mac Attack” burger (angus beef burger topped with American cheese, homemade mac and cheese, chopped bacon and Red Ticket sauce placed on two strips of bacon and served on a brioche roll).
“Our top sellers, which are almost always on the menu, include a pulled pork mac and cheese melt, Red Ticket Rachel sandwich and a cowboy burger,” Serrill said.
Red Ticket Cafe also is known for its hand-cut loaded chips such as “The Piglet” (Cooper cheese sauce with braised roast pork, shredded cheddar, chopped bacon and Red Ticket Sauce), as well as its scratch-made cookies and other baked goods.
“We specialize in elevated comfort food, but we offer a little bit of everything,” Serrill said. “We’ve done everything from chicken Marsala and Italian pot roast to cheddar-crusted burritos with pulled pork and mac and cheese. We put our own spin on most items, and everything is scratch-made – from our sauces, croutons and frizzled onions to our soups, desserts and meats that we braise for eight hours.”
Operating Red Ticket Cafe is a “dream come true” for Serrill and Gaul, who both have extensive experience in the food service industry and long sought to merge their talents in a new venture, Serrill said.
Serrill has been baking most of her life, most recently launching her own gourmet dessert business, Cookie Gourmet, while Gaul has more than 25 years of experience leading culinary teams in local restaurants, retirement communities and Wegmans grocery stores.
“Thank you for coming in every week and supporting us and sharing part of your day with us!” the online announcement continues. “We are very grateful for the amazing support we received this past year from everyone who came in to visit us in Allentown! If anyone still has a gift card that they would like to use, you are more than welcome to use it at the Red Ticket Cafe Food Truck.”
For the latest Red Ticket Cafe updates, including upcoming food truck appearances, follow the business’ Facebook page, or email redticketcafe1@gmail.com for more information.