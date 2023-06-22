ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As one vendor nears opening, another is ending operations at the Downtown Allentown Market.
Leaving the market is Honmono Sushi, serving classic and signature sushi rolls, poke bowls, bubble tea and more, which is set to close June 30.
Xiao Ying Zhao and her husband, Jacky Chen, opened Honmono two years ago in space that previously housed another sushi concept, Shinsen.
Honmono's upcoming closure is a result of the owners' plans to move to Florida, according to Jeff Vaughan, spokesman for City Center Investment Corp., which owns the market.
Joining the market is La Kang Thai Eatery, offering traditional and modern Thai specialties, which is tentatively set to open the first week of July in the former Loaded Plantain space, manager Anthony Valdez said.
La Kang already operates two locations - the three-year-old La Kang Thai-French Cuisine on Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and the year-old La Kang Thai Noodles Bar on Main Street in Hellertown.
The Allentown stand will be a fast-casual version of both restaurants, incorporating pad Thai, drunken noodles and other popular dishes from both locations, Valdez said.
The stand will serve appetizers such as spring rolls, Brussels sprouts, chicken sate, kang kang shrimp and pork spare ribs, along with combination meals that include an appetizer, soup, salad and entree.
For dinner entrees, customers would pick their protein - beef, chicken, pork tenderloin, shrimp or seasonal vegetables - before then choosing their main dish - drunken noodle, pad see aew, pad Thai, pad cashew nut, Bangkok fried rice, pineapple fried rice, basil fried rice, green curry, red curry or massaman curry.
The Allentown location also will offer desserts such as Thai tea burnt cheesecake along with specialty drinks such as Thai beer and cocktails, Valdez said.
Brothers-in-law and Thailand natives Nakkarawoot Krueawong and Ratchaphol Rojratana originally debuted La Kang in early 2020 in Palmer, aiming to blend French and Thai styles of cooking.
Popular dishes include tuna tartare, grilled octopus, grilled prawn mango salad, spicy duck confit salad, pan-seared duck breast, cast iron-seared sea scallops, Chilean sea bass, jumbo lump crab fried rice, red and green curry, pad Thai and pad krapow.
In early 2022, they opened the Hellertown restaurant, which serves authentic Thai cuisine with a focus on noodle dishes, including pad Thai, pad see aew, drunken noodle, braised beef noodle soup and duck confi leg noodle soup.
Since opening amid the pandemic, La Kang has won two awards - best restaurant and best pad Thai - from Restaurant Guru.
Honmono's upcoming departure and La Kang's upcoming arrival follow a couple of other recent change at the market.
Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept utilizing locally sourced ingredients, closed in May.
Husband and wife Anthony and Melissa Diem launched the business, which also sold fresh salads and sandwiches, when the market opened in September 2019.
"In 2019 Tavola debuted at The Downtown Allentown Market and for nearly four years it's been an incredible honor serving food and drinks to the people who live and work here," a post on Tavola's Facebook page reads. "This is a special place and as we explore what's next, we know our experience here and the relationships we formed here have made us better."
“We thank Tony for his hard work and dedication to The Downtown Allentown Market,’ said Megan Colon, business development manager with City Center Investment Corp., which owns the market. “As an original vendor, he played a role in helping establish the market as a food destination in Downtown Allentown. We wish him the best of luck and will miss his great food and service.”
A new vendor is lined up to occupy the former Tavola space, and an announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks, Vaughan said.
Also, Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, opened in late May in space previously occupied by other food establishments, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
Casa Criolla is owned by husband and wife Michael and Mayra Collado and their business partners, Juan Cepeda and Noelle Fernandez.
The Collados also operate the popular Latin American restaurant Casa del Mofongo on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and six-month-old sandwich shop Casa del San-Gwich a few blocks away on Broad Street in downtown Bethlehem.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, located on the ArtsWalk between Sixth and Seventh streets, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
In addition to Shinsen, The Loaded Plantain, Zachary's BBQ & Soul and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, other former tenants include Batch Microcreamery, Little Miss Korea, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market and Reading Coffee Company.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes Casa Criolla, Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner, Zahra, La Kang (coming soon) and Honmono Sushi (closing soon).
Zahra, a Middle Eastern/Mediterranean concept, is the market's last remaining original tenant.