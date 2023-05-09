ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Downtown Allentown Market's vendor lineup is continuing to change.
Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept utilizing locally sourced ingredients, is set to close at the end of the month.
Husband and wife Anthony and Melissa Diem launched the business, which also sells fresh salads and sandwiches, when the market opened in September 2019 at 27 N. Seventh St.
"In 2019 Tavola debuted at The Downtown Allentown Market and for nearly four years it's been an incredible honor serving food and drinks to the people who live and work here," a post on the business' Facebook page reads. "This is a special place and as we explore what's next, we know our experience here and the relationships we formed here have made us better. Our final day at the Market will be May 26."
“We thank Tony for his hard work and dedication to The Downtown Allentown Market," said Megan Colon, a leasing specialist with City Center Investment Corp., which owns the market. “As an original vendor, he played a role in helping establish the market as a food destination in Downtown Allentown. We wish him the best of luck and will miss his great food and service.”
News of Tavola's upcoming departure comes as another vendor readies to join the market.
La Kang, expected to open June 1 in the former Loaded Plantain space, will offer traditional and modern Thai options.
La Kang operates two full-service restaurants - the three-year-old La Kang Thai-French Cuisine on Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and the year-old La Kang Thai Noodles Bar on Main Street in Hellertown.
Friends and Thailand natives Nakkarawoot Krueawong and Ratchaphol Rojratana originally debuted La Kang in early 2020 in Palmer, aiming to blend French and Thai styles of cooking.
Popular dishes include tuna tartare, grilled octopus, grilled prawn mango salad, spicy duck confit salad, pan-seared duck breast, cast iron-seared sea scallops, Chilean sea bass, jumbo lump crab fried rice, red and green curry, pad Thai and pad krapow.
In early 2022, they opened the Hellertown restaurant, which serves authentic Thai cuisine with a focus on noodle dishes, including pad Thai, pad see aew, drunken noodle, braised beef noodle soup and duck confit leg noodle soup.
Since opening amid the pandemic, La Kang has won two awards - best restaurant and best pad Thai - from Restaurant Guru.
The partners' Downtown Allentown Market location will feature traditional and modern Thai options and showcase specials and items you won’t find at their other two locations.
News of La Kang's third location comes about a month after The Loaded Plantain, a business specializing in loaded fried plantains, vacated the Downtown Allentown Market after less than a year of operation.
Also last month, Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, announced that is expected to open in mid-May at the market.
Casa Criolla will be operated by husband and wife Michael and Mayra Collado, who also operate Latin American restaurant Casa del Mofongo on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and six-month-old sandwich shop Casa del San-Gwich a few blocks away on Broad Street in downtown Bethlehem.
Casa Criolla is taking over the space previously occupied by other businesses, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
"We're excited," Mayra said. "We're going to be offering a similar menu to Casa del Mofongo, but with a bit of a twist."
Casa Criolla will feature a create-your-own-bowl option, where customers can choose a base of rice or rice and beans along with proteins such as chicken and steak as well as various fresh toppings, Michael said.
Bowls also will include a side of fried cassava or sweet plantains.
Other menu highlights will include traditional pepper steak, pork ribs, grilled chicken breast and shrimp in creole sauce.
"We're also going to have a great cocktail menu, featuring Caribbean-inspired drinks with a tropical flair," Michael said.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, located on the ArtsWalk between Sixth and Seventh streets, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
In addition to The Loaded Plantain, Zachary's BBQ & Soul and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, other former tenants include Batch Microcreamery, Little Miss Korea, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market, Shinsen and Reading Coffee Company.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes Honmono Sushi, Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner, Zahra and Tavola (soon to be replaced by La Kang).
Following Tavola's closure, Zahra - a popular Middle Eastern/Mediterranean concept - will be the market's last remaining original tenant.