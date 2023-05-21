ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new food vendor has joined the Downtown Allentown Market.
Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, opened Friday at the 27 N. Seventh St. market., co-owner Michael Collado said.
The business takes over the space previously occupied by other food establishments, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
Collado and his wife, Mayra Collado, also operate the popular Latin American restaurant Casa del Mofongo on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and six-month-old sandwich shop Casa del San-Gwich a few blocks away on Broad Street in downtown Bethlehem.
At Casa Criollo, the Collados have teamed up with a pair of business partners, Juan Cepeda and Noelle Fernandez.
"We had a really great first day," Michael said. "The community welcomed us with open arms, and everyone's really loving all of the food. They especially love creating their own bowls."
Casa Criolla features a create-your-own-bowl option, $9.95, where customers can choose a base of rice, rice and beans or salad along with a protein - roasted chicken, stewed chicken, pernil (roasted pork), beef stew, steak, shrimp, chicharron or ribs - and sweet plantains or fried cassava.
Customers also can choose to have their bowl prepared "The Casa Way" - with onions, peppers, cilantro and Casa Criolla's special sauce - for $1 extra.
Other menu highlights include appetizers such as wings, loaded plantains and empanadas (cheese, beef, beef and cheese or chicken and cheese); salads such as chicken, steak and shrimp; and sides such as beans, fried yuca and mac and cheese.
Customers also can enjoy entrees, most $13.95-$19.95, such as chicken breast, pork chop (fried, grilled or in creole sauce) and steak (sauteed with onion, pepper steak, breaded crunchy fried, creole sauce or grilled). Entrees include one side (rice, tostones, maduros or French fries).
"My personal favorite is the pepper steak," Michael said. "It's very good over rice and beans."
Casa Criolla also serves a variety of specialty drinks, including limeade, morir soñando and specialty beers and cocktails.
Orders can be placed with a staff member, at a digital kiosk or online at downtownallentownmarket.com/order.
"We're really excited to join the market," Michael said. "It's a lively place, full of really great food options."
Before opening Casa del Mofongo in downtown Bethlehem in 2019, the Collados operated the business for more than a decade in the 900 block of Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown.
They closed their original Allentown location in 2020 amid the pandemic.
"It's a homecoming," Michael said. "We're excited to be coming back to our roots. We operated in downtown Allentown for 14 years."
Casa Criolla's debut comes amid a slew of other changes at the Downtown Allentown Market.
Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept utilizing locally sourced ingredients, is set to close at the end of the month.
Husband and wife Anthony and Melissa Diem launched the business, which also sells fresh salads and sandwiches, when the market opened in September 2019 at 27 N. Seventh St.
"In 2019 Tavola debuted at The Downtown Allentown Market and for nearly four years it's been an incredible honor serving food and drinks to the people who live and work here," a post on the business' Facebook page reads. "This is a special place and as we explore what's next, we know our experience here and the relationships we formed here have made us better. Our final day at the Market will be May 26."
“We thank Tony for his hard work and dedication to The Downtown Allentown Market,’ said Megan Colon, business development manager with City Center Investment Corp., which owns the market. “As an original vendor, he played a role in helping establish the market as a food destination in Downtown Allentown. We wish him the best of luck and will miss his great food and service.”
As Tavola prepares to leave, another vendor is readying to join the market.
La Kang, tentatively set to open June 1 in the former Loaded Plantain space, will offer traditional and modern Thai options.
La Kang already operates two locations - the three-year-old La Kang Thai-French Cuisine on Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and the year-old La Kang Thai Noodles Bar on Main Street in Hellertown.
The Allentown stand will be a fast-casual version of both restaurants, incorporating pad Thai, drunken noodles and other popular dishes from both locations, manager Anthony Valdez said.
The stand will serve a la carte items such as spring rolls, Brussels sprouts, chicken sate, kang kang shrimp and braised short ribs, along with combination meals that include an appetizer, soup, salad and entree.
"The prix-fixe menu will include soup and salad, and then you'd choose an appetizer and a main dish," Valdez said. "For example, for appetizers, you'd pick either spring rolls, Brussels sprouts, tofu sate or coconut shrimp before then picking your protein - chicken, pork tenderloin, shrimp or seasonal vegetables - for your main dish."
"Then you'd choose between drunken noodles, pad see aew, pad Thai, pad cashew nut, Bangkok fried rice or basil fried rice. If you don't want any of those options, you can have the curry, and then you'd choose your protein - chicken, pork or shrimp. That would come with a side of white rice."
The Allentown location also will offer desserts such as burnt cheesecake along with specialty drinks such as Thai beer and cocktails, Valdez said.
Brothers-in-law and Thailand natives Nakkarawoot Krueawong and Ratchaphol Rojratana originally debuted La Kang in early 2020 in Palmer, aiming to blend French and Thai styles of cooking.
Popular dishes include tuna tartare, grilled octopus, grilled prawn mango salad, spicy duck confit salad, pan-seared duck breast, cast iron-seared sea scallops, Chilean sea bass, jumbo lump crab fried rice, red and green curry, pad Thai and pad krapow.
In early 2022, they opened the Hellertown restaurant, which serves authentic Thai cuisine with a focus on noodle dishes, including pad Thai, pad see aew, drunken noodle, braised beef noodle soup and duck confi leg noodle soup.
Since opening amid the pandemic, La Kang has won two awards - best restaurant and best pad Thai - from Restaurant Guru.
The partners' Downtown Allentown Market location will feature traditional and modern Thai options and showcase specials and items you won’t find at their other two locations.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, located on the ArtsWalk between Sixth and Seventh streets, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
In addition to The Loaded Plantain, Zachary's BBQ & Soul and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, other former tenants include Batch Microcreamery, Little Miss Korea, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market, Shinsen and Reading Coffee Company.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes Casa Criolla, Honmono Sushi, Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner, Zahra and La Kang (coming soon).
Following Tavola's closure, Zahra - a popular Middle Eastern/Mediterranean concept - will be the market's last remaining original tenant.