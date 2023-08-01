BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A multi-merchant market, featuring clothing, collectibles, household items and more, has welcomed more vendors in downtown Bethlehem.
The Market, featuring a rotating lineup of 15-20 Lehigh Valley area vendors, opened July 11 and will continue through Aug. 20 on the upper level of the Main Street Commons, 559 Main St., Suite 110.
"We'll be operating right through Musikfest, which is very appealing to vendors,” organizer Kyle Edwards said. “They'll be operating in a very prominent downtown Bethlehem space, just steps from all of the outdoor action, during those very busy weeks."
New additions include Allentown-based McCall Collective Brewing Company, which will be filling up Musikfest mugs with its beers, along with Seona Designed (refurbished and repurposed household goods and apparel), Eva Pacho Joyeria (handmade jewelry), Uno Taqueria (burritos, quesadillas and more), Hippie Momma Apothecary (bar soaps, healing salves, bath salts, bug spray and more), The Crow Woodworks (hand-crafted, hanging mug trees, charcuterie/cutting boards and other wood creations), Kicks by Austin (new and lightly used sneakers) and Gabriella’s Salon (haircare products).
Edwards, a well-known Lehigh Valley artist, is the founder and CEO of a true l.o.v.e story., llc, a business offering art, fashion, and entertainment services.
His company offers custom murals, inspired apparel, public and private event hosting, and more.
He got the idea for The Market after hosting a similar event, the Holiday Pop-Up Market, in November and December at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township.
"We saw much success at The Promenade Shops and wanted to bring that same energy that vendors and shoppers enjoyed during the holidays into the summer months," Edwards said. "The community definitely wants to support local small businesses, and my focus is just giving those businesses more opportunity and a platform to present their items."
Some artisans and vendors rotate, but there are at least 15 businesses set up at any given time, Edwards said.
Vendors participate in various capacities, "with some taking up 10 or 12 feet, and others just needing a small table," Edwards said.
Vendors that kicked off The Market and continue to operate in the space include TR Historical, offering clothing, hats, socks, drinkware, plush items and more paying homage to historical events, figures and movements; Pizango Collections, offering memorabilia and collectibles such as Funko Pop! figures, Pokemon cards, statues and plush items; My 2 Scents, offering handcrafted soy candles, infused with captivating blends of fine fragrance and essential oils; Mad Catter, offering artisinal coffee; Rosetta Soaps, offering vegan skin care; and Dragonfly Hill Farm & Kitchen, promoting health and well being with small-batch nutritious foods using the business' own naturally grown vegetables.
Also participating at the market is Lashes by Gab, a lash and brow studio offering eyelash extensions, lash lifts, brow services, apparel and lash artist supplies, which is operated by Edwards' wife, Gabriella Edwards; and a true l.o.v.e story, Kyle Edwards' own business offering apparel and art.
The Market operates noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Interested vendors can find out more information online.
"I'm really excited to work with new and familiar small businesses in the Lehigh Valley," Edwards said. "We're also planning to be back at The Promenade Shops in the fall, probably starting the weekend of the Christmas tree lighting. Then I'm hoping to host a market in Easton at some point, maybe at some point next year."
The air-conditioned market features live music, children’s activities, games, and a kids’ playroom.
The market also is partnering with Cay Galgon Life House in Bethlehem and is collecting items like diapers, toiletries and infant needs for displaced mothers and children.
For the latest updates on The Market, follow its Facebook and Instagram pages.