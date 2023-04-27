COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A new facility in Lehigh County is providing high-quality play experiences for young children.
Move N Play, an indoor playspace offering open play, classes, private parties and more for ages 1-5, opened April 17 at 551 E. Station Ave. in Coopersburg.
The 3,000-square-foot facility features a wide variety of active, sensory and imaginative play options, including building blocks, sliding boards, tunnels, tents, riding toys, diner and veterinarian playsets, and a drawing wall.
"I'm so excited to bring this to the community because I feel like it's really needed," owner Lindsay Murray said. "This is a fun, open-concept playspace where kids can get their energy out, use their imagination and bond with other kids as well as their parents and caregivers. We have an awesome climbing wall, a climbing dome, a swing, a small ball pit and even bounce houses that we occasionally set up. We also just installed a bubble machine."
Murray, a Quakertown native who now resides in Bethlehem, has more than 15 years of experience teaching children's dance, fitness and active play classes at Lehigh Valley schools, dance studios and other venues.
She holds a bachelor's degree in dance from DeSales University, and her current business stems from a "Tiny Moves" children's class that she periodically held at her brother's Allentown gym, South Mountain Community Fitness, in 2019.
The program's popularity grew steadily month after month until the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted indoor gatherings in early 2020.
"Tiny Moves was an all-encompassing class for ages 2-4, where we did a little bit of everything - animal-inspired yoga, obstacle courses, some singing and dancing, everything active and fun," Murray said.
In February 2022, Murray introduced a new program, Kids Club, at her brother's gym. The 45-minute, drop-in play sessions, $5 each, allowed kids to play on their own using inflatable toys, trampolines and other toys.
This program also became a hit, and Murray eventually moved operations to a larger space, a VFW building in Coopersburg's Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park, in May of last year.
As demand grew even further, Murray decided to find an even larger space to accommodate her growing business.
Move N Play's new space occupies a renovated former post office building that most recently housed The Refinery Fitness, a boutique fitness studio offering personal and small group training, which recently moved to a larger borough building.
"Our new space is so great, with turf flooring and high ceilings," Murray said. "I've been setting up and cleaning up and setting up and cleaning up for about a year. So, it's nice to have a homebase."
Move N Play, which has a tagline of "little playspace, big community," offers open play sessions 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Murray encourages caregivers to reserve open play times on the business' website as the facility accommodates up to 21 kids per session, and walk-ins are only accepted if the facility is not at full capacity.
Three pricing options for open play include: $15 ($5 for additional siblings) for a drop-in session; $100 for a 10-play pass; and various monthly unlimited memberships - $75 for one child, $125 for two children and $150 for 3 or more children.
Monthly unlimited memberships include perks such as invites to members-only socials and 10% off classes and birthday parties.
Murray stresses that Move N Play is not a daycare and a parent or caregiver must accompany children during open play. Socks must be worn, and no food or drink is permitted on the play floor.
"The children can play and explore on their own, but it's all parent-supervised, not a drop-off situation," Murray explained. "Parents can relax on a couch with a cup of coffee or go out into the playspace and be very involved with their child."
In addition to open play, the facility offers 45-minute, parent and child classes, beginning May 3.
Classes are $90 for six weeks, and the first class, "Music Moves," will feature musical instruments, songs, scarves and movement.
Other classes will include "Kidding Around Yoga," "Muscle Moves" and "Creative Movement."
This summer, Move N Play also will offer one-day, themed camps for ages 4-6, featuring themed activities, crafts, snacks and outdoor time in a fenced-in area.
Scheduled camps, $75 each, will take place 9 a.m. to noon on June 13 ("Boardwalk Bash"), June 27 ("Peace, Love & Superheroes"), July 11 (Beaches N Cream) and July 25 ("Christmas in July").
"The camps will be every other Tuesday in June and July for now," Murray said. "If they're popular, we'll add in dates in August as well."
Murray's vision for Move N Play is "to create an uplifting community among local families with young children."
She enjoys bringing joy into children's lives, and as a mother of two kids - ages 5 and 10, she understands "the needs of children and parents alike," she said.
"This is something that I wish was available for my kids when they were younger," Murray said. "So, I'm driven to bring movement and socialization into children's lives, which seems more important than ever with many kids who were very young during the pandemic missing out on some of that."
"Also, it's just as needed for the stay-at-home parents and caregivers. I already have parents asking, 'When are we planning our get-together?' So, we're forming really great relationships here, and as I like to say, we may not be a big company, but we have a big community."
To purchase a membership or reserve a play time, visit movenplaylv.com. For the latest Move N Play updates, including new programming, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.